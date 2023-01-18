The 2023 Oregon football schedule is officially here.

After leading the Ducks to a 10-3 record, going 7-2 in Pac-12 play, Dan Lanning is back for year two as head coach in Eugene.

Following a blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta to open the 2022 campaign, Oregon bounced back in a big way, rattling off eight straight wins. They even looked positioned to contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff before dropping both of their rivalry games to Washington and Oregon State late in the year.

Now, led by returning quarterback Bo Nix and a handful of other talented veterans on both sides of the ball, the Ducks are ready to make another run at the Pac-12 title and push for the playoff.

Find the full Oregon Football schedule below.

Sept. 2 – Portland State (Home)

Sept. 9 – at Texas Tech

Sept. 16 – Hawai'i (Home)

Sept. 23 – Colorado (Home)

Sept. 30 – at Stanford

Oct. 7 – BYE

Oct. 14 – at Washington

Oct. 21 – Washington State (Home)

Oct. 28 – at Utah

Nov. 4 – California (Home)

Nov. 11 – USC (Home)

Nov. 18 – at Arizona State

Nov. 24 (Fri.) – Oregon State (Home)

There's a couple of games that grab your attention right away. First, the Ducks open Pac-12 play at home against the Colorado Buffaloes, who are led by new head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

You also have a big-time matchup against Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans at home in Eugene on Nov. 11, which projects to be a clash of offensive firepower and what should be an improved defense under Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi.

The Ducks will kick off their 2022 season with a home matchup against the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 2.

