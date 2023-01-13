Oregon's 2024 recruiting class is already off to a solid start following the commitment of Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan High School wide receiver Jordan Anderson last month.

Another player the Ducks are making a hard push for is Conroe (Tex.) Oak Ridge linebacker Justin Williams. He recently dropped his top six and included the Ducks along with a host of big-name programs.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound backer was able to take a number of trips in the fall to see Oregon, Texas, TCU and Texas A&M. He spoke about why he chose to trim his list of 23 reported offers to six.

"I felt like it was time to me cause I really just felt that I already knew I have an idea where I kind of wanted to go." Williams told Ducks Digest.

Williams is still hearing from a lot of coaches but is in contact with Oregon on a "day-to-day" basis. Linebacker coach Jake Long and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi have led the way for the Ducks so far.

"I just like how competitive they are," he said. "They're really motivational and they always want you to strive to be better. What you're doing now is not as good as you can be. I like that philosophy."

Williams has taken two trips to Oregon dating back to last fall and the family feel has the Ducks standing out.

"Really just the family environment. The family vibe is very cool to me cause when my family went up there we had a great time. We laughed, just had a good time and it just felt like home to me honestly."

He offered up a bit on the other schools in his top six.

On Texas A&M

"Right down the street from me. I always grew up watching Texas A&M. Just everything they've always accomplished. I just really love their environment. I have a good relationship with Coach (Elijah) Robinson down there."

On Texas

"I just like that burnt orange not going to lie. I just feel like they have a lot to offer. Their academics are really good. I just feel like it could be home as well."

On TCU

"Kind of like the underdog story I like a lot. Just seeing how hard they really wanted everything. Seeing how much the coaches were involved and just everything really. It was really an experience to see. I really like TCU."

On USC

"They need a little help on defense. I feel like I can be the person to do that. Not saying that they don't have the defensive figures. It's Cali--most of my family lives down in Cali and I feel like that'd be a good place for me."

On Auburn

"I just feel like it's the potential there. Auburn has always been, they can show up on any given Saturday and just make some noise. I just always liked Auburn growing up. Seeing them versus Bama all the time. I can really go compete out there and show myself."

As for future visits, Williams is hoping to get another look at most of his finalists and perhaps a new in-state program.

"I might be going to Oregon in a little bit," he said. "I might be going up to Texas A&M in a bit for sure. I hope to get up to USC pretty soon and maybe take a trip down to Auburn and maybe even Baylor too."

The former safety turned linebacker didn't go into specifics, but a decision is close.

"I do plan to make a decision coming up. I wouldn't say the next couple weeks, but here in a little bit I do plan on making my decision and just giving it a feeling and dropping it pretty soon."

