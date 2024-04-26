NFL Draft: Brandon Dorlus 'Sleeper' Prospect Primed for Breakout After Oregon Ducks Career?
Brandon Dorlus, a physical and forceful edge NFL Draft prospect, may see enhanced productivity at the professional level despite modest college numbers with the Oregon Ducks.
Dorlus is a competent edge defender who is comfortable standing up or holding a hand on the ground. While his instincts and awareness in the run game are not yet fully developed, he possesses significant upper-body strength that could make him a more effective edge-setter or interior disruptor.
Dorlus possesses a notable ability to maneuver around blockers swiftly, using quick sliding and slapping techniques. His sack totals may not fully reflect his capabilities. Dorlus naturally fits as a power end in both 4-3 and 3-4 schemes, though teams might consider having him bulk up to assume a full-time role as a 3-technique.
Oregon Legacy
Throughout his final three seasons, Dorlus demonstrated marked progression, consistently amplifying his contributions and presence on the field, especially notable in the 2023 season.
During this period, he secured a starting position in 39 games. His performance earned him first-team All-Pac-12 Conference honors in two seasons and second-team honors in another. In 2023, he led the Ducks with five sacks and recorded 25 tackles, 6.5 of which were for a loss.
Pro Comparisons
The comparison made by NFL.com for Dorlus was Carlos Dunlap, a successful defensive end known for pass rushing and run stopping ability. He earned two Pro Bowl selections and won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.
What Dorlus Is Saying
In an interview with Dawgs By Nature at the Senior Bowl, Dorlus expressed his confidence in playing both 3-tech and 5-tech at the NFL level.
"A dog with a big bite that can play 3-tech, 5-tech, shade, too-high, head up on the center. I am going to get after it," Dorlus said.
What Nation is Saying
Steelersdepot.com’s Alex Kozora identified Dorlus as being one of the potential "sleeper" picks in this year's NFL Draft, while projecting him to be selected within the top 100.
“Dorlus is a likely top-100 pick and no one talks about him. Except the players he went up against. Throughout the predraft process, you’d hear players from the Pac-12 mention Dorlus as among the most difficult players they faced throughout the season. His production was steady and consistent and he batted down nine passes in 2023 despite only standing in at 6-3. In a year that lacks a ton of top-end interior defensive linemen, Dorlus is a name who should’ve generated more buzz.”