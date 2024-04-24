Could Oregon Ducks Bo Nix Help Make NFL Draft History?
Bo Nix, a standout quarterback from the Oregon Ducks, is poised to become a ProDuck in the 2024 NFL Draft. Although Nix will not attend the draft in Detroit, he can make history.
The 1983 NFL Draft holds the record for the most quarterbacks selected in the first round, with six taken. This draft is often considered the greatest quarterback class ever, featuring three Hall of Famers and two of history's most highly esteemed quarterbacks. John Elway, Jim Kelly, Ken O'Brien, and Dan Marino were defining figures in the NFL during the 1980s and '90s. Looking ahead to this season, six quarterbacks might be chosen in the first round, potentially matching that record.
Oregon Legacy
After facing intense scrutiny at Auburn, Nix transferred to Oregon to play as a fifth-year senior, seeking a fresh start. He experienced a significant resurgence. Over 12 games, he threw for an impressive 3,384 yards and 27 touchdowns, with a completion rate of 71.4 percent. His running game remained strong, with 507 yards on 87 carries.
Although initially controversial during his time at Auburn, his performance at Oregon solidified his status as a top NFL prospect. With his raw talent, high-level athleticism, and revitalized image, Nix is firmly in the spotlight for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Pro Comparisons
Nix received a pro comparison to former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo from NFL.com. Another comparison Nix has often received is to retired New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees, which he has previously said he'd gladly accept.
"Yeah, I've heard quite a few different ones," Nix told Sporting News. "If they want to compare me to Drew Brees, then I'll take it. I think he's an incredible player."
NFL Draft Projections
There is a wide range of potential draft outcomes for Nix. USA TODAY projects a 12th overall selection to the Denver Broncos, while Yahoo Sports and NFL.com, among others, project a Round 2 selection.
What Nix Is Saying
In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Nix was asked to name something that the NFL teams may not know about him that he wants them to know. He chose his passion for the game.
"I don't think they know how passionate and how much I enjoy being a teammate to other guys and how much I enjoy being a part of a team," Nix said. "Putting our talents together to go out there and win games. Football is an ultimate team sport, and I love my teammates and making people better around me and them making me better. The overall group effort to where you sacrifice so much, you put so much into the game and you go out there and you just want to succeed and win on game days."
What Nation Is Saying
One NFC area scout raised the question to NFL.com regarding whether Nix could maintain his same level of impact and confidence outside of Oregon's offense.
“He’s so much more confident than he was when he came in. The only thing you worry about a little bit is how he will respond when he’s outside the comfort of that (Oregon) offense. Does he play with the same confidence?" - NFC area scout