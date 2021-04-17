Andrew Faoliu Transferring to Boise State

The sophomore outside linebacker was poised for a larger role in 2021.

Oregon linebacker Andrew Faoliu is transferring to Boise State.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6'3", 255-pound linebacker will join former Oregon Defensive Coordinator Andy Avalos, who is now the head coach at the Mountain West power which is also his alma mater. Former Oregon running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio also transferred to Boise State earlier this offseason.

Faoliu finishes his three year Oregon career with 13 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks.

He came to Eugene as a 3-star (0.8466 on 247Sports Composite) prospect from national power Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California. Faoliu joined his older brother Austin at Oregon, who signed as a member of the Ducks' 2017 class and is now hoping to hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft.

This move may come as a bit of a surprise to some, given his brother was on the team and that Faoliu was carving out a larger role during the 2020 season.

He joins linebacker MJ Cunningham, cornerback Daewood Davis (Western Kentucky), running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (Boise State), running back Jayvaun Wilson (UNLV), wide receiver JR Waters, defensive end Isaac Townsend (Wisconsin), and quarterback Cale Millen (Northern Arizona) as players who have entered the transfer portal from Oregon this offseason.

More from Ducks Digest

[More football]: Isaac Slade-Matautia says defense is playing with a chip on its shoulder

[Basketball]: Sacramento State hires Oregon's Mark Campbell as head coach

[Football]: Mase Funa loving transition to new defense

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Max Torres on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest