Sacramento State Hires Oregon's Mark Campbell as Head Coach

Campbell spent seven years at Oregon, helping turn the Ducks into one of the premier programs in the country.

Sacramento State University named Oregon Associate Head Coach Mark Campbell its new head coach Friday. Campbell spent seven seasons with Kelly Graves at Oregon, spending the last six seasons as the team’s associate head coach.

Since he was hired in 2014, the Ducks have won three Pac-12 regular season titles, two Pac-12 Tournament titles, and advanced to at least the Sweet 16 in each of the last four tournaments, including a run to the Final Four in 2017.

Campbell has blossomed into one of the best recruiters in the country, recruiting some of the program’s most decorated players, including Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally. He also had a hand in bringing in the Ducks’ first ever No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2020.

Kelly Graves released a statement Friday thanking Campbell for everything he brought to Oregon.

“Mark has been an incredibly valuable piece of my coaching staff over the last seven seasons and is more than ready to be a head coach,” Graves said. “Sacramento State is getting a terrific head coach, and we wish Mark and his family all the best in this new opportunity.”

Campbell takes over a Sacramento State program that won just three games last season and has not had a winning record since 2014-15. He becomes the sixth head coach of the program, replacing Bunky Harkleroad, who went 88-151 in eight seasons as the Hornets coach.

