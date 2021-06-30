Oregon Announces Full Capacity at Autzen

Oregon state health and safety guidelines have been lifted, allowing fans to return to Autzen Stadium in the fall.

Autzen Stadium will be full once again.

Oregon announced that Autzen stadium will return to full capacity for the 2021 season after Gov. Kate Brown announced an executive order (No. 21-15) to end state COVID-19-related health and safety restrictions Wednesday.

"We are thrilled to welcome the most passionate fans in college football back to Autzen Stadium in full this fall, creating the game-day pageantry and an incredible atmosphere to support the Ducks," UO Athletics Director Rob Mullens said in a press release. "We look forward to experiencing once again the unique Oregon game day traditions that we all missed so dearly."

Oregon fans weren't able to experience those game day traditions in 2020 for the Ducks' two home games, as they were temporarily replaced by cardboard cutouts and artificial crowd noise. But there won't be anything artificial about the crowd on Sept. 4 when the Ducks kick off the season against Fresno State.

Oregon plays seven home games in 2021 against Fresno State, Stony Brook, Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Washington State, and Oregon State. The Ducks haven't played a regular-season home game with fans in the stands since Nov. 30, 2019, when they defeated the Beavers 24-10.

Fans will not be required to wear masks or provide proof of vaccinations, but fans who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to wear masks. The stands will not be separated by vaccination status or by physical distancing guidelines.

Temperature checks or other health screenings will also not be required upon entry.

Brown's executive order eliminates state capacity limits at sporting events, concerts, and other public settings; capacity limits in relation to vaccine status; physical distancing requirements; and closing-time restrictions on businesses.

"I want to express our gratitude to Gov. Brown and her staff as well as to the Oregon Health Authority and Lane County Public Health for all of their diligence and collaboration throughout this process, as we collectively worked to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans," Mullens said.

