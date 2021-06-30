Roundtable: Cameron Williams Predictions

Williams took his official visit to Oregon at the beginning of the month, showing how much of a priority it was for him to get out to Eugene. Now we have a top three, and it's time for us to weigh in on his commitment.

Reid Tingley (@mf_reid)

Of Cameron Williams' final three schools, I look at the Ducks and the Longhorns as the primary contenders for his commitment.

I've talked to Williams multiple times throughout his recruitment and I think the Ducks have done a lot of things right. Oregon made a great impression on the visit with both Williams and his family, which is always a major step in landing a commit from out of the region. The Ducks have done a great job keeping arguably the most consistent communication in this recruitment, which shows how much the staff is prioritizing him. Honestly, I believe Oregon may have been in the lead for Williams following his visit to Eugene.

However, now the landscape of Williams’ recruitment looks a bit different, mainly because he's fresh off a visit to Texas over the past weekend. The question is: can the Ducks hold off the late surge from the Longhorns? I think it’s very close. Many times in recruiting today, a collection of insiders will already have high confidence predictions to a particular school well before a decision is announced. That isn’t true in the case of Williams.

Prediction: Texas

I think that the glow from Williams' recent trip to Austin may still be looming large. Furthermore, the draw for Texas prospects to stay in-state and play for the Longhorns is tough to match for any program.

Still, the Ducks have a real shot in this recruitment and it’s always tough to count Cristobal out when he prioritizes an elite offensive lineman. But still, I see Oregon as the slight underdog as a decision nears.

Dylan Reubenking (@drksportsnews)

It's quite incredible that Oregon is a frequent finalist for top prospects from different time zones. Cameron Williams told Ducks Digest after his visit earlier this month that Stephon Johnson and Landon Hullaby, two Texas natives, were trying to convince him to commit to Oregon.

Cameron Williams with Oregon WR commit Stephon Johnson on his official visit inside Autzen Stadium. Stephon Johnson Sr.

Texas and Oklahoma are both surging in the 2022 recruiting ranks, and both campuses are located within three hours of Duncanville, so Oregon doesn't have distance on its side. However, I think the Texas pipeline that the Ducks are building and the potential for more Texans to follow suit is too intriguing to pass up.

Prediction: Oregon

Steve Sarkisian has done an excellent job bringing talent to Austin, and Lincoln Riley has one of the most elite programs in the country. However, I think what ultimately makes Oregon most attractive to an offensive lineman like Williams is the ability of the Ducks' coaching staff to develop elite college linemen into pro-ready prospects, as well as the opportunity to win a national championship with a head coach that won two at Miami as offensive lineman.

Tyler Mumm (@tmummhoops)

I think that this one is a close one between Texas and Oregon. From the Ducks' perspective, this recruitment could be significant in continuing to build a Texas to Oregon pipeline, something that the Oregon staff has put a priority on in the class of 2022.

Cameron Williams is an offensive lineman with a ton of potential, so landing him would be a huge get for the Ducks' 2022 recruiting class.

Williams seemed genuinely impressed with his visit to Oregon, and even told Ducks Digest that it moved Oregon up.

But, the Ducks still just have a ton of ground to make up on Texas. The Longhorns got Williams' last visit, and are much closer to home.

I think that Oregon does have a shot, but I think that ultimately Texas is the team to beat in this one.

Prediction: Texas

Max Torres (@mtorresports)

I don't need to repeat much of what the guys have already said to lay out what's important to know in this one.

Yes, Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal are some of the best in the business, but this still looks like an uphill battle. Texas getting the last visit may prove too much to overcome.

That's on top of the momentum Steve Sarkisian has already built as he enters his first year as head coach in Austin. The "All gas no brakes" slogan has created legitimate excitement and Texas already has a strong class.

I think the Longhorns' staff won't let a prospect from one of the top schools in the state and entire country slip away. The Ducks could still pull it off, but I think there's an awful lot in Texas' favor.

Prediction: Texas

More from Ducks Digest

Endyia Rogers sees lethal backcourt in Eugene with Te-Hina Paopao

4-star Oregon LB commit TJ Dudley sees more commits coming for the Ducks

5-star Oregon OL target Kelvin Banks sets decision date; the latest intel

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com