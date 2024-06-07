Oregon Football's Best On-Field Sponsorships
On-field sponsorships are coming to college football.
The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved a change Thursday that will allow commercial sponsor advertisements on football fields for regular-season games. This change includes all three divisions, beginning with the 2024 seasons.
Schools will now be allowed to sell corporate advertisements in three spots on the field: one centered on the 50-yard line and up to two smaller, flanking advertisements elsewhere on the field.
The change comes as athletic departments attempt to find new funding sources to potentially share around $20 million annually with athletes.
Knowing that Autzen Stadium could soon see more than just the Oregon and now Big Ten Conference logos, here are some ideas for the Ducks Athletic Department to turn to.
How about Nike? Duh? Sometimes the simplest answer is the best one. Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, has never been shy about giving to his beloved Ducks. On more than one occasion, his gifts have been at the $500 million level. No university is more associated with a brand than Oregon and Nike, and that association is the most-likely to now show up emblazened on the turf inside of Autzen Stadium.
Honestly, the list should begin and end with Nike, but marketing team worth their salt would end the prospective client list at one, so we continue.
With the same idea of dipping already established clients, Oregon Athletics has connections with Carl's Jr., nextiva, and Nissan. Because you can change the sponsorship on a game-by-game basis, rotating a burger joint, business communications, and an automobile corporation could be a solid move.
The Ducks play fast. They have for the past couple decades. You know what else is fast? Prime delivery. The Washington-based company may be more likely to advertise inside of Husky Stadium, but the Ducks will gladly take the cash.
Just for the similar look, you have to imagine Oakley throwing some money at the Ducks. Get the Oregon O and Oakley O on the field together.
Nobody has asked our published Bri Amaranthus if it is in the budget, but for one game it would be great to get Ducks Digest on the field. It wouldn't have to be the big on at the 50-yard line, but one of the flanking spots would be nice.
Have another idea for a sponsorship? Let us know on X!