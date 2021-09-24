Betting Odds for No. 3 Oregon vs. Arizona

The Ducks enter Saturday's contest as heavy favorites. We have your relevant betting info courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Arizona Wildcats (0-3) @ #3 Oregon Ducks (3-0)

7:30 PM PDT - ESPN

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook Odds:

-Spread: ARI +28.5 (-105) | ORE -28.5 (-110)

-Total: 58.5 - Over: (-110) | Under: (-105)

-Money line: Arizona (+2000), Oregon (-5000)

Clearly, Vegas is not planning on this being a close game tomorrow with the spread being the way it is, and rightfully so. Arizona is not a good football team. The Wildcats have lost to BYU, San Diego State, and Northern Arizona to be 0-3 coming into this matchup vs. Oregon. Arizona is now on a 15-game losing streak and is not in a position to make this game very competitive.

So far none of Arizona’s games have gone over the total, and only one of Oregon’s games has reached the over. Both Oregon and Arizona are 1-2 against the spread this season, with Oregon coming within a half point of covering vs. Stony Brook last week.

On the personnel side of things Oregon is looking to get healthier on the defensive side of the ball with Mase Funa and Keith Brown returning from injury and the possibility that Kayvon Thibodeaux will be back as well. For Arizona, the talk is all about who will be a quarterback for them, as three quarterbacks have taken the field for the Wildcats in their first three games.

I don't think very highly of Arizona or their talent level. I do feel like Jedd Fisch is a solid coach, but it will take time to figure this out and in the meantime this game will be over by halftime because of how big of a talent gap there is.

Arizona might have an opportunity for a backdoor cover late but I don’t see it happening.

Nick’s Pick (1-1): Oregon -28.5

Keys to the game: Defense

