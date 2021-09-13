PODCAST: No. 12 Oregon Defeats No. 3 Ohio State

September 13, 2021
PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's Historic Win Over No. 3 Ohio State

Max and Dylan break down what they saw and learned about the Ducks on their trip out to Columbus.
Author:

The Ducks Digest Podcast rolls on with our biggest episode to date, analyzing Oregon's huge win over Ohio State. Anthony Brown was one of many players that stepped up to make huge plays and the defense stood adversity in the face and said "bring it."

Check out the Podcast on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Podcasts Link

