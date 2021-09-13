PODCAST: No. 12 Oregon Defeats No. 3 Ohio State

PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's Historic Win Over No. 3 Ohio State
The Ducks Digest Podcast rolls on with our biggest episode to date, analyzing Oregon's huge win over Ohio State. Anthony Brown was one of many players that stepped up to make huge plays and the defense stood adversity in the face and said "bring it."
Check out the Podcast on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
YouTube
Spotify
Apple Podcasts Link
