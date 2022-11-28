Oregon took a stinger of a loss this weekend to their in-state rivals in Oregon State, making it their second loss this season in conference play and knocking them out of the conference championship game.

It was their game to win up until a few special team errors and a few questionable offensive play calls set the Beavers up with good field position and take the lead late.

Quarterback Bo Nix looked healthier than he did a week ago against Utah defense but still showed showed signs that he wasn't 100 percent with a few under-thrown balls and limited mobility.

Despite being injured, Nix finished the game throwing for 237 yards and two touchdowns on 27-of-41 passing.

Following the game Nix was asked about his future after a stellar regular season and the chance to pursue the NFL.

“The way college football goes is a lot of things change from season to season, so you can't worry about that until the season is kind of completed and finished," he said. "There's still some football left to play."

"I think it depends on each individual's personal goals. Some guys are ready to go off and leave college. Some guys enjoy college football and like to stay. In my opinion there's no right or wrong answer. It's kind of based off each individual guy. Some guys are comfortable leaving, some guys would rather stay. Just trying to finish out this season and whatever's next go out there and perform at a high level."

Players will have an option to opt out of playing in a bowl game based on personal reasons or to avoid an injury that could hurt their future. We've seen this scenario happen all across the country with multiple star players choosing not to finish the season with their team in a bowl game that may not matter all that much to them.

Fans want to know what Nix’s future holds, whether that means playing in Oregon's bowl game, opting out to head to the NFL or staying another in Eugene for another year with the Ducks.

Based on what he said following the game, it sounds like Oregon's quarterback has his attention on the bowl game. However, Arizona State hiring Kenny Dillingham will likely play a significant role in his decision.

Quarterback Bo Nix sits with Kenny Dillingham following Saturday's game against Oregon State. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Oregon will look to finish this season off on a high note after Dan Lanning’s first season as head coach, who's impressed the college football community despite a few losses and finishing 9-3 in the regular season. With a lot of uncertainty in the air for both the program and fans, Oregon will have to wait and see what the future holds--especially with the transfer portal window opening at the start of December.

