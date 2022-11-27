Three up/Three Down: Oregon Falls to Oregon State 38-34

Oregon lost a heartbreaker to Oregon State 38-34 on Saturday in Corvallis. This game had a lot of drama, a few lead changes, and questionable decisions.

There was some good for Oregon but also a lot of bad.

3 Up

1. Bo Nix looks healthier

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has been banged up the past couple of weeks after getting injured against Washington. After hobbling to a win against Utah last week, he was good to go against the Beavers and came out looking strong.

His ankle was taped heavily, but it didn't stop him from slinging the ball around. He finished Saturday's game completing 27-of-41 passes for 327 passing yards and two touchdowns. Duck fans are hoping he'll be back to 100% should he play in Oregon's bowl game.

2. Passing defense

Oregon came away with two interceptions and held the Beavers to just 6-13 passing for 60 yards. In a surprising turn of events the last couple of games, it's been the pass defense that has stepped up to make big plays when they've been needed.

This is a change from the beginning of the season where the secondary was a liability and the run defense was the strength. Christian Gonzalez and Jeffery Bassa had the two interceptions on the day.

3. Chase Cota

Oregon wide receiver Chase Cota starred for the Ducks on Saturday hauling in nine passes for 136 yards and a touchdown. He got the Ducks off to a hot start, putting pressure on the Beavers and helping build a lead in his first game since late October.

He also helped to keep drives going and continued moving the ball with 55 yards after the catch. On a relatively quiet day for the Oregon run game, Cota stepped up to help lead the offense through the air.

3 Down

1. Risks don't pay off

Dan Lanning likes to be aggressive, but this is second of three games where that's come back to bite him. It happened against Washington, almost happened against Utah and now happened again against the Beavers. While most people don't have a problem with being aggressive, it's going for it on a 4th-and-3 deep in your own territory that was a problem.

If Oregon is going to gamble, don't do it every other drive or any time you have a 4th down. They need to be aggressive but they can't telegraph every time they'll go for it on fourth down, which runs the risk of putting the defense in a bad spot on the field. That happened multiple times against the Beavs.

2. 3rd and 4th down conversions

To say Oregon was bad in this department would be the understatement of the season. Oregon went 5-for-14 on third downs and was an abysmal 0-5 on fourth. One of those failed fourth down conversions was deep in their own territory and gave the Beavers their first shot to get back in the game.

Oregon State wasn't spectacular in this department either, converting just three of their nine third downs and one of two fourth downs. But the Beavers did manage to score and capitalize when they needed to.

3. Getting in their own way

Oregon cost themselves this game. Like I mentioned earlier, the Ducks have gambled a lot lately. The coaching staff has also made some head-scratching play calls on offense, and Oregon's defense doesn't seem to adjust well at halftime or respond to adjustments from the other team.

Lanning himself has admitted they need to do a better job coaching in some of these areas. But Oregon also just needs to be able to close out games. Don't give your opponent opportunities to get back in the game. If you have a three-score lead then slam it shut.

Now Oregon won't return to the Pac-12 championship game and will await their bowl game.

