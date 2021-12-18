CB Mykael Wright Declares for NFL Draft

The Ducks will be without their top cornerback next season.

Oregon cornerback Mykael Wright has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. He announced his decision on Twitter.

The sophomore cornerback played in all 13 games for the Ducks in 2021 and will not play in the Alamo Bowl. In the games he played this year he recorded 46 solo tackles, 65 total tackles and one interception. He also broke up four passes.

Wright also doubled as a return specialist for the Ducks in each of his three years in Eugene and totaled 982 kick return yards, averaging 28.9 yards per return. He earned Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 third team honors as a cornerback in his final season and was also recognized as an AP Pac-12 All-Conference first team selection in 2020.

The Antelope Valley, Calif. native saw extended action as a freshman in 2019 rotating in the secondary alongside NFL cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir and Thomas Graham Jr.

Wright is the second Oregon cornerback set to depart following the Pac-12 Championship loss after DJ James entered the portal on Dec. 9. If James does in fact transfer the cornerback room in Eugene will be led by Trikweze Bridges and Dontae Manning along with true freshmen Jaylin Davies, Avante Dickerson and Darren Barkins.

Wright joins wide receiver Devon Williams and offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu as Ducks to declare for the draft, however Auamavae-Laulu will play in the Alamo Bowl.

Oregon Interim Head Coach Bryan McClendon Noncommittal on coaching future

