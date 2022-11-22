Bo Nix's Availability Remains Uncertain Ahead of Oregon State

Bo Nix was crucial in leading Oregon to a win against Utah last week. Despite battling injury he was able to play the whole game and the Ducks will need him again this week.

However, his status remains up in the air as Oregon prepares to face the Beavers in a regular season finale on Saturday.

Dan Lanning spoke to Nix's injury and availability during a press conference on Monday night.

"I think it's evaluated every single day. We'll see," the head coach told reporters in Eugene. "We have a great medical staff, they do a good job. Bo understands, he's been playing the game for a long time. He understands the way his body feels. Obviously he was able to go out there Saturday, but keep evaluating as we get closer each game."

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix throws a pass against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Nix threw for 287 yards and a touchdown on 25-of-37 passing and one interception in a 20-17 win over the Utes. On a night when the Ducks struggled to move the ball on the ground (59 total rushing yards), the quarterback was even more central to the offense than usual.

READ MORE: What's next in Oregon football recruiting after landing Fox Crader?

Nix dove for a first down to seal the win on Oregon's final drive and admitted that even he himself didn't know whether or not he would be able to play throughout the week.

"It was up and down," he told reporters following the win. "There was times I was like 'You know what I can go out there and manage.' And then there was times I was like 'I can't even walk, I don't know how I'm gonna be able to do that.'

Despite being hobbled the entire game and playing behind an offensive line that was missing veteran Alex Forsyth, Nix stepped up to help keep Oregon remain in the hunt for a Pac-12 championship.

Oregon offensive lineman Alex Forsyth was in full pads for the senior night ceremony but did not play against Utah after being injured last week. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

"I felt like the team deserved my shot. I felt like the team deserved for me to go out there and give them what I had-- cause they worked tirelessly themselves, through some sickness. I did it all for my teammates and I figured if they could do it then I could do it."

Oregon plays Oregon State in Corvallis to close out the regular season on Saturday at 12:35 pm PT on ABC.

READ MORE: Lanning 'Very confident' Popo Aumavae will be able to return to Oregon in 2023

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE