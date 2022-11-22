What's Next for Oregon After Landing Fox Crader?

On Monday, Oregon's 2024 recruiting class added a commitment from Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen offensive tackle Fox Crader.

He joined in-state tight end A.J. Pugliano in a class that now ranks No. 18 nationally and No. 2 in the Pac-12 according to the 247Sports rankings.

It's a question that always gets asked after a commitment. Fans are quick to celebrate and then move on to what lies ahead.

So what's next for Dan Lanning and Oregon after landing Crader?

Let's break this down into two parts, first focusing on the latest feel I'm getting for the 2023 class.

2023

OL Kadyn Proctor

Here's the biggest name Oregon fans are tracking in 2023. Committed to Iowa, Proctor got fans excited when he took an official visit to Oregon for the Washington game. I need to do some more digging here but I still feel as though the Ducks are in a solid spot to pull off the flip here. Their offensive line has been dominant all year and they rebounded from the Washington loss in a big way. Adrian Klemm also flew out to Des Moines to watch Proctor and Southeast Polk capture a state title on Friday.

OL Spencer Fano

The 2023 offensive tackle out of Utah placed Oregon in his top four schools in September, but Clemson entered the picture with an offer last month. I've been told that Michigan is Oregon's biggest competition here but the Ducks still have a great shot due in part to how well they've recruited the state of Utah in recent years.

He's set to announce his commitment on Dec. 6.

DL Johnny Bowens

The talented defensive lineman out of Texas is set to announce his commitment on Thanksgiving. Last week he announced a top three of Oregon, Texas A&M and Texas.

Don't count out the Ducks here with Tosh Lupoi heavily involved on the tail end of this recruitment. For what it's worth, Bowens is a former Texas A&M commit but things aren't exactly going well for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies in College Station, so maybe this is an Oregon vs. Texas battle.

CB Rodrick Pleasant

The speedy defensive back from Southern California took his official visit to Oregon over the weekend. He's in no rush to make a decision and won't be making his commitment until February.

With official visits in the books to Boston College, Cal and now Oregon, I think the Ducks should be in the driver's seat, especially when you consider the importance of running track at the college level.

CB Daylen Austin

Another player that doesn't plan to sign early, I believe the Ducks are surging with Austin following his visit for the Washington game. He was in East Lansing to see Michigan State over the weekend but Oregon has done a tremendous job staying involved here after getting him on campus twice this season. Right now the plan is for him to be back in Eugene for his official visit next month.

OL Gernorris Wilson

I posted an update on Wilson earlier today, you can read that here if you haven't already. He's a newer name to watch for the Ducks and he's a late riser in 2023. Adrian Klemm and the rest of the staff did an awesome job on his visit this weekend and it looks like they'll get him back on campus for an official visit next month before he announces his commitment during the early signing period.

2024

OL Brandon Baker

Baker is a guy that's been VERY high on the Ducks for a long time. I saw him in action last week against Los Alamitos and he was his usual dominant self--in Oregon cleats I might add.

I think Oregon is in the driver's seat but I don't believe he's close to a decision in part because he just received an offer from Georgia and he's sure to see more big schools hop in. I could be wrong, that's just my beat.

LB Dylan Williams

The talented linebacker out of Long Beach Poly was back in Eugene for a visit over the weekend. My feel is Oregon led after he de-committed from USC and that's still the case.

He recently visited Texas but I don't think the Ducks are too worried. Similar to Baker, maybe not too close to a decision again since he already de-committed once, but Oregon is in great shape.

LB Justin Williams

The Texas product was on campus for a visit earlier this season and the feeling was the Ducks led for his commitment after that visit. On the surface it may look like they lost some ground but I think they should still be viewed as the frontrunners until I hear or see otherwise.

