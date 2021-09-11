WATCH: Brown and Forsyth Talk Win Over Ohio State

The Ducks are flying high after winning their first against Ohio State in program history.

Anthony Brown was absolutely crucial in Oregon's win over Ohio State. He pushed the ball downfield and was willing to put his body on the line on a number of running plays.

Alex Forsyth had to block out the noise from a roaring crowd and match up against one of the strongest defensive fronts in college football. He more than held his own and helped pave the way for an awesome rushing performance from CJ Verdell.

The two discussed what it was like to play in Ohio Stadium and broke down the biggest regular season win in program history.

