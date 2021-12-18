Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Oregon Interim Head Coach Bryan McClendon Noncommittal on Coaching Future

    Will one of Oregon's top assistants be with the team next season?
    Oregon’s interim head coach and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon met with the media this week to talk about the team beginning to prepare for the Alamo Bowl in less than two weeks’ time.

    McClendon was also asked about his future, as he reportedly has an offer in front of him to join Mario Cristobal at Miami. However Oregon would love to retain him as well, as he's been one of the top guys on Oregon’s staff the past few seasons. 

    McClendon was asked about his coaching future and whether he's had any conversations with Dan Lanning about retention or talked to Cristobal.

    “My focus has really been on these guys, it really has.” McClendon said. “[I] definitely know that there's things in the balance when it comes to that. Definitely we'll have time at some point in time to be able to focus on that. But right now, my focus is to make sure that this experience is really good for those guys, because they earned this opportunity and you don't want it to just go by the wayside.”

    That's not the answer you probably want to hear if you’re an Oregon fan, or even an Oregon recruit for that matter. Ducks wide receiver commit Tetairoa McMillian had until last night to sign during the early signing period. He was recruited primarily by McClendon, and if McClendon is gone the chances he still considers Oregon is slim.

    He ended up signing with the Wildcats and became the highest-rated commit in program history.

    McClendon was also asked about what he thought about Dan Lanning and what he will bring to Oregon, as he's someone who knows Lanning from being with Georgia for a while and coaching against him in the SEC with South Carolina.

    “Everybody in regards to the Oregon program should be really, really excited, because they’re getting a really good ball coach and an even better person.” McClendon said. “So I'm really excited to see what he's going to do at Oregon and what he's going to do here and with the players and everything else that he'll have access to. I think it's a great opportunity for him and I'm really excited to see what he's going to be able to do.”

    Whatever decision McClendon decides to make will be a big one for Oregon, and in the meantime, he will lead an Oregon team in their bowl game against Oklahoma in San Antonio, in 11 days’ time.

