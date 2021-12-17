REPORT: Oregon set to Hire Marshall Malchow as Chief of Staff for Football

The previous associate Athletic Director at Texas A&M will help Dan Lanning build on the momentum the previous staff built.

With the wave of hires flying through Oregon’s football program, the Ducks have made another hire. This time, Dan Lanning is set to hire Marshall Malchow as the chief of staff for football, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Malchow was working as the associate Athletic Director of Football at Texas A&M, but will now be joining the Ducks. Malchow also spent time on the Georgia staff from 2016-2020 as the Director of Player Personnel, where he helped the Bulldogs sign top-five recruiting classes each year. Malchow also spent some time on Chris Peterson’s staff at Washington in the same role before going to Athens.

This is just the latest hire in an absolute flurry of moves this month throughout Oregon. The hiring comes after Lanning was hired as the head coach, and Kenny Dillingham was hired from Florida State to become the next offensive coordinator for the Ducks.

The Oregon staff is shaping up to look quite different next season with a majority of coaches on the move. Former Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead has been named the next head coach at Akron.

Tim DeRuyter will be the next defensive coordinator at Texas Tech, where he'll be joined by Safeties Coach Marcel Yates. Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal is expected to follow Mario Cristobal to Miami and Linebackers Coach Keith Wilson has been named the new head coach at Nevada.

Mario Cristobal has also reportedly offered jobs to Running Back Coach Jim Mastro, Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Aaron Feld and Wide Receivers/Interim Head Coach Bryan McClendon. With some of them potentially taking a job with Miami, there will be even more jobs open to fill in.

While Malchow is a great hire for Oregon and the Ducks are trending in a good direction, they still have a lot of work to do. With the coaching futures of numerous staff members still up in the air in Eugene, Malchow, along with Athletic Director Rob Mullens and Head Coach Dan Lanning will work together to assemble a "championship" staff for next season.

Despite losing a ton of coaches this season because of Cristobal’s departure, it seems Oregon has begun to reload and build something that is starting to look special.

