Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    REPORT: Oregon set to Hire Marshall Malchow as Chief of Staff for Football

    The previous associate Athletic Director at Texas A&M will help Dan Lanning build on the momentum the previous staff built.
    Author:

    With the wave of hires flying through Oregon’s football program, the Ducks have made another hire. This time, Dan Lanning is set to hire Marshall Malchow as the chief of staff for football, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel.

    Malchow was working as the associate Athletic Director of Football at Texas A&M, but will now be joining the Ducks. Malchow also spent time on the Georgia staff from 2016-2020 as the Director of Player Personnel, where he helped the Bulldogs sign top-five recruiting classes each year. Malchow also spent some time on Chris Peterson’s staff at Washington in the same role before going to Athens.

    This is just the latest hire in an absolute flurry of moves this month throughout Oregon. The hiring comes after Lanning was hired as the head coach, and Kenny Dillingham was hired from Florida State to become the next offensive coordinator for the Ducks.

    The Oregon staff is shaping up to look quite different next season with a majority of coaches on the move. Former Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead has been named the next head coach at Akron.

    Tim DeRuyter will be the next defensive coordinator at Texas Tech, where he'll be joined by Safeties Coach Marcel Yates. Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal is expected to follow Mario Cristobal to Miami and Linebackers Coach Keith Wilson has been named the new head coach at Nevada.

    Mario Cristobal has also reportedly offered jobs to Running Back Coach Jim Mastro, Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Aaron Feld and Wide Receivers/Interim Head Coach Bryan McClendon. With some of them potentially taking a job with Miami, there will be even more jobs open to fill in.

    While Malchow is a great hire for Oregon and the Ducks are trending in a good direction, they still have a lot of work to do. With the coaching futures of numerous staff members still up in the air in Eugene, Malchow, along with Athletic Director Rob Mullens and Head Coach Dan Lanning will work together to assemble a "championship" staff for next season.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Texas A&M Helmet
    Play
    Football

    REPORT: Oregon set to Hire Marshall Malchow as Chief of Staff for Football

    The Ducks are poised to add a huge name from the SEC

    Dan Lanning Early Signing Period
    Play
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Dan Lanning Discusses Recruiting During Early Signing Period

    Hear from the leader of Oregon football on the next flock of Ducks

    Devon Williams Oregon State Touchdown
    Play
    Football

    Devon Williams Declares for NFL Draft

    Oregon's leading receiver won't play in the Alamo Bowl

    Despite losing a ton of coaches this season because of Cristobal’s departure, it seems Oregon has begun to reload and build something that is starting to look special.

    You may also like:

    Oregon Football 2022 schedule released

    Join the Community

    Follow John on Twitter: @j_rustik

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    Texas A&M Helmet
    Football

    REPORT: Oregon set to Hire Marshall Malchow as Chief of Staff for Football

    33 seconds ago
    Dan Lanning Early Signing Period
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Dan Lanning Discusses Recruiting During Early Signing Period

    1 hour ago
    Devon Williams Oregon State Touchdown
    Football

    Devon Williams Declares for NFL Draft

    1 hour ago
    Tommy Trojan
    Recruiting

    Pac-12 Early Signing Period Day 1 Recap

    20 hours ago
    Oregon Duck UCLA
    Football

    Oregon Football 2022 Schedule Released

    Dec 16, 2021
    Jalil Tucker Visit
    Recruiting

    PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's Recruiting Haul on Early Signing Day

    Dec 15, 2021
    Taggart
    Recruiting

    2022 LB Harrison Taggart Signs With Oregon Ducks

    Dec 15, 2021
    Ben Roberts Oregon Visit
    Recruiting

    DL Ben Roberts Signs With Oregon

    Dec 15, 2021