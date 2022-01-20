California Extends Head Coach Justin Wilcox Through 2027

The Golden Bears have locked up their head coach for the next six seasons.

Within the Pac-12, we have seen countless changes at head coach. This season saw Oregon, Washington, USC and Washington State find new coaches either at the end of the season or halfway through.

While a third of the conference has found new coaches, one team that won’t have to do so is California. Head Coach Justin Wilcox signed a new contract extension to keep him in Berkeley until 2027.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be the head football coach at Cal and am excited about the future of our program,” Wilcox said in a press release. “I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute I have spent with the extraordinary young men who have been in our program.”

In his five seasons as the head coach for Cal, he has led the Golden Bears to a 26-28 record overall, and a 1-4 record against the Ducks with their sole victory being a 21-17 upset in 2020. He led Cal to back-to-back bowl games in 2018 and 2019, including a win in the Redbox Bowl in 2019. The Golden Bears were one win short of being bowl eligible this year, which was partially due to numerous athletes missing time due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

“Justin Wilcox is a football coach who shares our values and vision, and we want to ensure that he is the leader of our program for the long term," Cal Athletic Director Jim Knowlton said. "He is a great fit for Cal Athletics and our university, with a philosophy that places an emphasis on developing young men on the field, in the classroom and as people. I am confident our fans and alumni share my enthusiasm for the direction of our program, and the level of success we have seen to date has set a foundation for sustained excellence in the future."

Wilcox's previous contract was set to run through 2025. While the actual salary numbers aren’t being released yet, Wilcox was in the middle of the coaching salaries within the conference as he made $3.5 million this season (seventh in the Pac-12). Likely, his salary will be increased throughout his next six years in Cal.

