Chip Kelly Signs Four-Year Contract Extension with UCLA

The Bruins have locked up their head coach after an 8-4 season in 2021.

UCLA and Head Coach Chip Kelly have agreed to a four-year contract extension through the 2025, the program announced Friday. Kelly's previous contract was set to expire after the 2022 season.

Kelly led the Bruins to their best season since 2015, going 8-4 and earning a spot in the Holiday Bowl before the game was cancelled. In his previous three seasons as the Bruins' head coach, they went just 10-21 and failed to win more than four games in a season.

"We are extremely appreciative of the entire UCLA administration for their support of our football program," Kelly said in a press release. "We have a tremendous amount of gratitude for our players and staff. Their tireless work, and commitment to our vision has built a great foundation. We are excited to continue to build this program into something that makes the UCLA fanbase proud."

Kelly isn't the only member of the 2021 team to return to Westwood for the 2022 season, as quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet both announced recently that they will suit up in the blue and gold next season.

Kelly and his staff have rebuilt the program as a contender in the Pac-12 once again, and the contract extension represents the faith from the athletics department that he can keep the momentum going.

"This new contract represents the commitment, stability and investment needed to continue the upward trajectory of our football program," UCLA Athletics Director Martin Jarmond in a press release. "Since joining UCLA, our football team's winning percentage has increased every year, including increased momentum in recruiting and strategic use of the transfer portal."

The Bruins, who finished second in the Pac-12 South for the first time since 2014, look to win their first outright conference title since 1998 with a mix of solid returners, young talent, and experienced incoming transfers, including Hawaii linebacker Darius Muasau, Duke wide receiver Jake Bobo, and UCF wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala.

Prior to the contract extension, Kelly had reportedly been a target for the Oregon head coach vacancy before Dan Lanning was hired. Kelly coached in Eugene from 2009-2012 before spending a couple years in the NFL as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

