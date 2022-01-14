Oregon TE/DE DJ Johnson to Return for 2022 Season

Skip to main content

DJ Johnson to Return for 2022 Season

One of the most versatile players on the Ducks' roster will be back in an Oregon uniform next season.

Oregon tight end/defensive end DJ Johnson announced Friday that he will return to Oregon for the 2022 season.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

Next season will be Johnson's fourth full season in Eugene after transferring from Miami after his freshman season in 2017.

Johnson played 11 games in 2021 but mostly on the defensive end. As a tight end, he recorded just one catch for 11 yards against Ohio State and was a vital blocker for the offense. On defense, he logged 11 total tackles, a sack, and two tackles for loss. 

In his Oregon career, Johnson has 11 catches for 124 yards and three touchdowns, with most of his production coming in 2020 as the primary tight end on the depth chart. He also has 25 career tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble.

The Ducks return most of their tight ends next season, with the exception of former walk-on Cooper Shults, who committed to Nevada this week. Oregon should also have Patrick Herbert and Cam McCormick back from injury, as well as Terrance Ferguson, Spencer Webb, and Moliki Matavao

