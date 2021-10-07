Mario Cristobal Opens up on Final Drive of Regulation vs. Stanford

The Ducks' offense couldn't convert on a crucial drive late in the game against the Cardinal and would eventually punt the ball away.

Oregon is coming off a tough overtime loss to Stanford in week 5 on the Farm.

Some fans are upset with how the clock was managed late in the game, particularly on Oregon's last offensive drive of regulation, which stalled just after crossing into Cardinal territory.

Mario Cristobal met with reporters Thursday and was asked if anything could have been done differently coaching-wise or quarterback-wise prior to Oregon's consecutive false start penalties that occurred after the Ducks broke into Stanford territory.

Cristobal offered his perspective on the drive.

"No. Remember we got that ball we started the drive with almost seven minutes. You know, seven minutes, we don't believe you go in a four minute offense. When we started churning out first downs, when we started milking it and that was about at the four-minute mark, maybe a little bit above, the snaps were at two seconds. "So we felt that we could keep doing that. When we got in first-and-20, we're trying to get a chunk back to be able to at least put ourselves in a situation where 'okay, it's either third and manageable and we could do and throw the ball, and it would be worth the risk, so if we don't make it, and they don't have to use a timeout the risk was worth it. "Or get ourselves within fourth-and-doable. Or we could take a chance and not worry about bringing on the punt team. So that's what we were trying to do on the--- we tried the bootleg, or we're trying to get the ball to to Seven in the flat, we thought we had a match up there in the boundary that you had enough room there to make some yards. But in terms of itself, we did everything like we felt would win the football game, we were getting first downs. Two minutes and 45 seconds you need one first down and we didn't get it. I think we ran five minutes plus off the clock."

Cristobal emphasized his confidence in Anthony Brown Thursday, saying that he gives the team the best chance to win.

