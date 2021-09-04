Mario Cristobal Updates Thibodeaux's Injury Against Fresno State

The Ducks star left the game with a lower leg injury in the first quarter against Fresno State.

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has suffered a sprained to his left ankle after getting rolled up on in the first quarter of Saturday's win against Fresno State, according to Head Coach Mario Cristobal.

"Well, he got rolled up on. Beyond that I know it's a sprain," Cristobal told reporters following Saturday's game against Fresno State. "We're very optimistic that it's nothing too serious. As far as we know, X-rays are negative, so we'll assess a bit later and get that information to you guys as soon as we can."

Thibodeaux limped off the field after being rolled up on and he returned to the field briefly before heading back to the sideline. He headed to the locker room before halftime and returned in street clothes with a heavy walking boot on his left foot.

Thibodeaux was off to a fantastic start in the opening frame, bullying the Fresno State offensive line on multiple occasions. He gifted the Ducks their first turnover of the game when he ran over Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener and stripped the ball from him, which led to Mase Funa picking the ball up and taking it inside the Bulldogs' five-yard line.

The No. 11 Ducks still managed to defeat the Bulldogs 31-24 and harass Haener after Thibodeaux left the game, but his injury is potentially a significant loss if he cannot play next week against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.

"Kayvon's injury was certainly something you don't want to see happen to anybody," Cristobal said. "It hurts us considerably on the edge."

Thibodeaux was not the only starter to get injured during the opening game, as starting linebacker Dru Mathis exited the game and did not return, and Mase Funa was in and out of Saturday's game after getting attention from the medical staff.

