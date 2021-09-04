Gameday Central: Oregon vs. Fresno State

Week one of college football for the Oregon Ducks has many interesting stories to follow as the team prepares for its first game of the season.

Oregon football is finally back and this week was full of big news. From the organizational chart being released featuring countless position battles to the uniforms Oregon will be wearing, we have it all covered for you here at Ducks Digest.

Here are the top stories to prepare yourself for the first matchup of the season against Fresno State, scheduled for kickoff at 11 AM on Pac-12 Networks.

You can follow the live action in our Live Updates story, which will be posted today.

Anthony Brown Named QB1

Anthony Brown has ascended to the starting position for the Oregon Ducks after a successful spring and fall camp.. He has earned the support of Mario Cristobal, and he has emphasized that he's prepared to take control of the Oregon offense.

Organizational Chart Released

Mario Cristobal released the first organizational chart that was full of interesting competitions. With countless young players looking to make a splash for the Ducks, it’s going to be an exciting start to the season.

Breakout freshman players such as Troy Franklin, Trikweze Bridges, and Dontae Manning will all be fighting to make an impact in their first couple games.

Battle of the Kickers

Kickers Camden Lewis and Henry Kattleman are still fighting for a chance at starting for the Ducks. The two players return after Kattleman finished the year as the starter for the Ducks last season. As the fall camp progressed, the competition between the two kickers became tighter, and it will be fascinating to see who gets the starting nod.

Pac-12 Power Rankings

Ducks Digest’s Max Torres collaborated with other SI Pac-12 publishers to establish their power rankings ahead of this weekend’s matchups. Some of the rankings were incredibly close and it will be interesting to watch the top teams in action as the weeks continue.

Cristobal on Fresno State

Cristobal took time with the media to talk about the challenges that Fresno State presents ahead of their meeting. He talked about the dangers Oregon needs to be aware of, especially on the defensive end of the ball.

Questions we Want Answered

With Oregon set to play their first game of the season, there will be many questions to answer as they take the field Saturday. We went over our five biggest questions to be answered against Fresno State, which cover everything from the offensive line to the linebacker corps.

The Defensive Keys to Victory

We also looked at the ways that Oregon can cause problems on the defensive end. In our article covering the keys to the game, Nick Battey talked about how the Ducks can wreck havoc and disrupt the Bulldogs' offense.

Offensive Keys to Victory

The offense was underwhelming last season, but this year's unit is loaded with playmakers and has an experienced quarterback running the show.

Players to Watch

If you are curious to know who the big players in this game will be, look no further. John Rustik suggested six players to watch on the offensive side of the ball while Dylan Reubenking laid out six players to watch on the defensive side of the ball. Expect a lot of interesting matchups involving these 12 players.

Our Predictions

All of us at Ducks Digest have made our predictions on how the Fresno State game will shake out when it's all said and done.

Podcast

In this week’s episode of our podcast, Max Torres and Dylan Mickanen take a closer look at the matchup against Fresno State. They answer the important questions ahead of the start of the Ducks' season, and answer questions asked by fans about their Ducks.

Uniform Check

The Ducks released their first combination of the year with their new set of uniforms for the 2021 season. We take a look at the complete look for Saturday.

How to Watch Game 1

If you need to figure out how to watch the game or get live updates, we have you covered. Ducks Digest walks you through where you can watch or listen to the game against Fresno State.

