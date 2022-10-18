Dan Lanning Provides Injury Updates on Steven Jones, Bryan Addison and Byron Cardwell
As is the norm in Eugene, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters Monday evening ahead of the Ducks' game against the No. 9 UCLA Bruins this week.
The Ducks are fairly healthy on the injury front as it stands, but have been without a couple players like Byron Cardwell and Steven Jones for multiple weeks now.
Here's the latest we're hearing on each player as the week kicks off.
Bryan Addison
"I think Bryan will be available and ready to roll."
Addison is one of multiple safeties that had been rotating in for the Ducks. Bennett Williams is the most talented safety on this team but we've also seen Addison, Steve Stephens IV, Jamal Hill and Jared Greenfield earn a lot of snaps this year.
Byron Cardwell
"Byron is a guy that's worked extremely hard and at some point it's about him feeling comfortable with himself, being able to step back out there on the field. We support him in every way from a medical standpoint and our coaching staff. He's a great kid. He does everything the right way and once he feels like he can get out there and compete for us, we welcome him out there to be able to see him on the field for us."
Cardwell hasn't played since the Ducks played against Eastern Washington in week two. When he is available he is typically the fourth back in the rotation as the staff has favored Bucky Irving, Noah Whittington and Jordan James as the top three backs.
Kickoff Time Announced for Oregon vs. Cal
The Ducks and Bears will face off in the Bay Area this season.
PODCAST: Lipe Moala Commits to Oregon
The Ducks add their second offensive lineman in the 2023 cycle.
College GameDay Headed to Eugene for Oregon vs. UCLA
The Ducks and Bruins are set for a rematch as this week's premier game.
READ MORE: Kickoff time announced for Oregon vs. Cal
Steven Jones
"Steven is still working through some things. Doing more today than he has."
Like Cardwell, Jones also hasn't played since week two. He's been spotted wearing a boot and even using a scooter to get around, but it sounds from this like he is improving.
Of the injured players for the Ducks, Jones' injury seems like it will take the longest to return from, but the offensive line hasn't missed a beat with players like Marcus Harper II and Jackson Powers-Johnson have shined in larger roles.
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox