As is the norm in Eugene, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters Monday evening ahead of the Ducks' game against the No. 9 UCLA Bruins this week.

The Ducks are fairly healthy on the injury front as it stands, but have been without a couple players like Byron Cardwell and Steven Jones for multiple weeks now.

Here's the latest we're hearing on each player as the week kicks off.

Bryan Addison

Oregon Ducks safety Bryan Addison vs. BYU. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

"I think Bryan will be available and ready to roll."

Addison is one of multiple safeties that had been rotating in for the Ducks. Bennett Williams is the most talented safety on this team but we've also seen Addison, Steve Stephens IV, Jamal Hill and Jared Greenfield earn a lot of snaps this year.

Byron Cardwell

Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell against Washington State in 2021. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

"Byron is a guy that's worked extremely hard and at some point it's about him feeling comfortable with himself, being able to step back out there on the field. We support him in every way from a medical standpoint and our coaching staff. He's a great kid. He does everything the right way and once he feels like he can get out there and compete for us, we welcome him out there to be able to see him on the field for us."

Cardwell hasn't played since the Ducks played against Eastern Washington in week two. When he is available he is typically the fourth back in the rotation as the staff has favored Bucky Irving, Noah Whittington and Jordan James as the top three backs.

Steven Jones

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Steven Jones in spring practice. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

"Steven is still working through some things. Doing more today than he has."

Like Cardwell, Jones also hasn't played since week two. He's been spotted wearing a boot and even using a scooter to get around, but it sounds from this like he is improving.

Of the injured players for the Ducks, Jones' injury seems like it will take the longest to return from, but the offensive line hasn't missed a beat with players like Marcus Harper II and Jackson Powers-Johnson have shined in larger roles.

