Skip to main content

Dan Lanning Provides Injury Updates on Steven Jones, Bryan Addison and Byron Cardwell

The latest news on the injury front as the Ducks prepare to face undefeated UCLA.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As is the norm in Eugene, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters Monday evening ahead of the Ducks' game against the No. 9 UCLA Bruins this week. 

The Ducks are fairly healthy on the injury front as it stands, but have been without a couple players like Byron Cardwell and Steven Jones for multiple weeks now.

Here's the latest we're hearing on each player as the week kicks off.

Bryan Addison

Oregon Ducks safety Bryan Addison vs. BYU.

Oregon Ducks safety Bryan Addison vs. BYU.

"I think Bryan will be available and ready to roll."

Addison is one of multiple safeties that had been rotating in for the Ducks. Bennett Williams is the most talented safety on this team but we've also seen Addison, Steve Stephens IV, Jamal Hill and Jared Greenfield earn a lot of snaps this year.

Byron Cardwell

Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell against Washington State in 2021.

Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell against Washington State in 2021.

"Byron is a guy that's worked extremely hard and at some point it's about him feeling comfortable with himself, being able to step back out there on the field. We support him in every way from a medical standpoint and our coaching staff. He's a great kid. He does everything the right way and once he feels like he can get out there and compete for us, we welcome him out there to be able to see him on the field for us."

Cardwell hasn't played since the Ducks played against Eastern Washington in week two. When he is available he is typically the fourth back in the rotation as the staff has favored Bucky Irving, Noah Whittington and Jordan James as the top three backs.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Noah Sewell Stanford
Play
Football

Kickoff Time Announced for Oregon vs. Cal

The Ducks and Bears will face off in the Bay Area this season.

Ducks Digest
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: Lipe Moala Commits to Oregon

The Ducks add their second offensive lineman in the 2023 cycle.

Ducks Digest
Oregon Duck motorcycle
Play
Football

College GameDay Headed to Eugene for Oregon vs. UCLA

The Ducks and Bruins are set for a rematch as this week's premier game.

Ducks Digest

READ MORE: Kickoff time announced for Oregon vs. Cal

Steven Jones

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Steven Jones in spring practice.

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Steven Jones in spring practice.

"Steven is still working through some things. Doing more today than he has."

Like Cardwell, Jones also hasn't played since week two. He's been spotted wearing a boot and even using a scooter to get around, but it sounds from this like he is improving. 

Of the injured players for the Ducks, Jones' injury seems like it will take the longest to return from, but the offensive line hasn't missed a beat with players like Marcus Harper II and Jackson Powers-Johnson have shined in larger roles.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Noah Sewell Stanford
Football

Kickoff Time Announced for Oregon vs. Cal

By Josh Parker
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Lipe Moala Commits to Oregon

By Max Torres
Oregon Duck motorcycle
Football

College GameDay Headed to Eugene for Oregon vs. UCLA

By Josh Parker
Tennessee Goalposts
Football

Chaos Leads to Shakeup in Week 8 AP Poll

By Mark Wang
Lipe Moala Oregon Visit
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Lipe Moala Commits to Oregon

By Dylan Mickanen
Hendon Hooker Scramble
Football

Five Must-Watch College Football Games in Week 7

By Graham Metzker
Tosh Lupoi Oregon Fall Practice
Recruiting

Oregon Coaches Hitting the Road to Recruit

By Max Torres
Amarion Tyson
Recruiting

Offer Spotlight: 2024 LB Amarion Tyson

By Max Torres