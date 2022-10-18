The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) will face the Cal Bears (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) on October 29 at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.

The game will kick off at 12:30 pm PT, the Pac-12 announced on Monday. It will air on either Fox or FS1.

After this week's showdown in Eugene, the Ducks will again hit the road to take on a Cal Bears team that has had some ups and downs throughout their season.

In a surprising turn of events last weekend, the Bears faced off against a winless Colorado team at home and weren't able to take care of business, giving the Buffs their first win of the year. Heading into last week, Cal's three wins came against UC Davis, UNLV and Arizona with losses from Notre Dame, Washington State and Colorado.

Last year's game against Cal had Oregon fans everywhere on the edge of their seats as the Bears looked like they might end the Ducks' home winning streak, but the Oregon defense came up with some big stops at the end. In 2020 the Ducks played on the Bear's home turf, and the Bears came out on top 21-17.

Throughout a 10-year span the Ducks have the advantage overall, as the Bears have only defeated the Ducks in the 2016 and 2020 seasons. But college football is crazy and we know that anything can happen each week.

Oregon will have one of the biggest tests this weekend against an undefeated UCLA team. Regardless of the outcome, the Ducks should have little trouble with the Bears based on this year's performance.

If the Ducks come out as the winners this weekend, their momentum will bleed into the following weeks giving the next five opponents trouble on their own.

This year's Oregon team doesn't take their foot off the gas in any circumstance as they have found multiple ways to win.

