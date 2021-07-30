Sports Illustrated home
PODCAST: Oregon Takeaways From Pac-12 Media Day

The Ducks were selected to win the Pac-12 title in preseason media polls.
Author:

I recently made the trip to Southern California for Pac-12 media day, where I got a ton of new updates from Mario Cristobal and players Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alex Forsyth.

Cristobal discussed a variety of topics including depth at various positions, name, image and likeness, as well as recruiting to name a few topics.

You can listen to the Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube. We are working on getting the podcast available on more platforms.

Chris Duarte drafted 13th overall by the Indiana Pacers

REPORT: Eugene Omoruyi signs with the Dallas Mavericks

How potential conference realignment affects Oregon and the Pac-12

