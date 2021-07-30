PODCAST: Oregon Takeaways From Pac-12 Media Day
I recently made the trip to Southern California for Pac-12 media day, where I got a ton of new updates from Mario Cristobal and players Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alex Forsyth.
Cristobal discussed a variety of topics including depth at various positions, name, image and likeness, as well as recruiting to name a few topics.
You can listen to the Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube. We are working on getting the podcast available on more platforms.
More from Ducks Digest
PODCAST: Oregon Takeaways from Pac-12 Media Day
There are plenty of storylines to monitor as we head into fall camp
REPORT: Eugene Omoruyi Signs with Dallas Mavericks
The Ducks forward has agreed to a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent.
Chris Duarte Selected in NBA Draft
The Oregon star has found his new home in the pro's.
Chris Duarte drafted 13th overall by the Indiana Pacers
REPORT: Eugene Omoruyi signs with the Dallas Mavericks
How potential conference realignment affects Oregon and the Pac-12
Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports /Like and follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports
Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @DucksDigest/ Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE