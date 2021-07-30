REPORT: Eugene Omoruyi Signs with Dallas Mavericks

The Ducks forward earned All-Pac-12 First Team honors in his lone season at Oregon.

Oregon forward Eugene Omoruyi has reportedly agreed to sign a two-way deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Omoruyi is the second Oregon player to join an NBA team in the 2021 draft class after Chris Duarte was selected 13th overall by the Indiana Pacers.

The Rexdale, Ontario, native spent his first three seasons playing his college ball at Rutgers, where he was named an honorable mention All-Big-12 selection following his junior year. He transferred to Oregon and sat out the 2019-20 season due to injury and NCAA transfer rules.

He was a star for the Ducks once he took the floor in Oregon gear, leading the team in scoring with 17.1 points per game. He was the most consistent player for the Ducks, scoring at least 10 points in all but two games, and he was the only Duck to start all 28 games.

Omoruyi was one of the biggest pieces to the Ducks team that won its second consecutive Pac-12 regular-season title and advanced to the Sweet 16. He shined on the big stage, averaging 22.5 points per contest in his two NCAA Tournament games.

He wasn't just an elite scorer for the Ducks — he also logged 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from three-point distance.

Dana Altman spoke highly of Omoruyi in his postseason press conference, saying that Omoruyi is "one of the toughest dudes I've ever been around." Altman also correctly predicted that the 6-foot-6, 235-pound forward would get an opportunity at the professional level.

Omoruyi will likely play for the Mavericks in the 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas — the Mavs' first game is on Aug. 9.

His two-way deal means that he will spend time in both the NBA G League and the NBA with the Mavericks. If he gets an opportunity to play for new Head Coach Jason Kidd and with superstar guard Luka Doncic, his hustle and versatility could make him a steal for the Mavericks.

