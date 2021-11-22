PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's Loss to Utah

PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's 38-7 Loss to Utah
As we start the week, some fans are still reeling from what we witnessed on Saturday.
An Oregon team went on the road and got thoroughly dominated from start to finish and lost to a team that flat out wanted it more than they did.
Publisher Max Torres and reporter Nick Battey sit down to offer takeaways from this game, discuss what went wrong, and most importantly, where the Ducks go from here.
Listen to the episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
