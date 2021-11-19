PODCAST: Previewing No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 23 Utah

PODCAST: Previewing No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah With Beat Writer Josh Newman
No. 3 Oregon (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) heads to Salt Lake City to take on the No. 23 Utah Utes (7-3, 6-1 Pac-12) in the conference's top matchup of the week. The Ducks enter the game as slight underdogs having been battle tested all season with road wins over Ohio State, UCLA and Washington.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres sits down with Utah Utes beat writer Josh Newman of the Salt Lake Tribune to get the discuss what to watch for in this matchup as well as injury updates and other big storylines.
