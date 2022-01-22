PODCAST: Travis Dye Commits to USC and Big Recruiting Weekend for Oregon

Skip to main content

PODCAST: Travis Dye Commits to USC, Big Recruiting Weekend for the Oregon Ducks

Get your weekend going with some great Oregon Football and recruiting talk.

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking discuss the big news of Travis Dye transferring to USC as well as other recruits to watch as Oregon heads into a massive recruiting weekend.

Watch the episode on YouTube

Listen to the podcast on Spotify

Listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Former Colorado RB Jarek Broussard visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend

