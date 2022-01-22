PODCAST: Travis Dye Commits to USC, Big Recruiting Weekend for the Oregon Ducks
Get your weekend going with some great Oregon Football and recruiting talk.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking discuss the big news of Travis Dye transferring to USC as well as other recruits to watch as Oregon heads into a massive recruiting weekend.
PODCAST: Travis Dye Commits to USC and Big Recruiting Weekend for Oregon
Tracking the latest recruiting and transfer portal headlines for the Ducks
Colorado Transfer RB Jarek Broussard Visiting Oregon This Weekend
Broussard is one of the top backs available in the transfer portal
Oregon Uses Late Rally to Defeat Rival Washington 68-61 in Seattle
The Ducks have their longest win streak of the season, using big shots and clutch defense to seal the win
