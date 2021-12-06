Publish date:
PODCAST: Instant Reactions to Mario Cristobal Leaving Oregon for Miami
The biggest news of the day in college football came out of Eugene this morning and the Ducks need to move fast.
The move is finally official and we have a ton to talk about.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking sit down to answer viewer questions in a live show version of the Ducks Dish Podcast.
Giving some early thoughts on what this move means for the Ducks and what's next
Oregon Players and Recruits React to Mario Cristobal's Departure
The craziness in college football was taken up a notch on Monday morning
BREAKING: 2022 QB Tanner Bailey De-commits from Oregon
The first recruiting domino has fallen following Mario Cristobal's departure
