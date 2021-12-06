Skip to main content
    December 6, 2021
    PODCAST: Instant Reactions to Mario Cristobal Leaving Oregon for Miami

    The biggest news of the day in college football came out of Eugene this morning and the Ducks need to move fast.
    The move is finally official and we have a ton to talk about.

    Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking sit down to answer viewer questions in a live show version of the Ducks Dish Podcast.

