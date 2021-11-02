PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's Commanding 52-29 Win Over Colorado

Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Earns Commanding 52-29 Win Over Colorado

    Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking discuss Oregon's win over the Buffs.
    Author:

    Oregon extended its home winning streak to 17 games with their latest victory over Colorado.

    Max and Dylan discuss:

    -Anthony Brown's confidence and command of the offense

    -Possible areas of concern for the defense

    -Injury updates

    -Byron Cardwell's breakout performance 

    -Wide receivers continue to step up

    -Oregon's developmental approach on offense and more 

