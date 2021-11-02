PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's Commanding 52-29 Win Over Colorado

Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking discuss Oregon's win over the Buffs.

Oregon extended its home winning streak to 17 games with their latest victory over Colorado.

Max and Dylan discuss:

-Anthony Brown's confidence and command of the offense

-Possible areas of concern for the defense

-Injury updates

-Byron Cardwell's breakout performance

-Wide receivers continue to step up

-Oregon's developmental approach on offense and more

