PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's Commanding 52-29 Win Over Colorado

Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Earns Commanding 52-29 Win Over Colorado
Oregon extended its home winning streak to 17 games with their latest victory over Colorado.
Max and Dylan discuss:
-Anthony Brown's confidence and command of the offense
-Possible areas of concern for the defense
-Injury updates
-Byron Cardwell's breakout performance
-Wide receivers continue to step up
-Oregon's developmental approach on offense and more
What can we make of the Ducks' latest win?
