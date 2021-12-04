Early Offensive Coordinator Hot Board

Where does Oregon go from here for its next play caller?

After numerous reports surfaced this week, Joe Moorhead is officially moving on from Oregon after Akron announced him as the program's next head coach Saturday morning.

While we wait to see what happens with Mario Cristobal amid the reports linking him to Miami, let's take a look at some possibilities to take over at offensive coordinator. It's probably worth mentioning this could list could be obsolete should Cristobal leave and is likely to change and I do more research.

But here's an early list nonetheless.

Jim Mastro-Oregon Running Backs Coach

If the Ducks chose to hire internally, Mastro appears to be the name that makes the most sense to promote. He helped create the pistol offense when he was at Nevada Reno, which shows that he knows how to innovate.

This move could also make sense seeing that Mastro took over the play-calling duties when Moorhead missed the Stanford game due to emergency surgery. That was a very small sample size that was super run heavy, but still. I also think Bryan McClendon gets an interview.

I think regardless of the hire that's made, Oregon's identity will likely still be that of a run-first team. Mastro has done a great job both recruiting and developing the running back room since coming over from Washington State.

Dan Mullen-Former Florida Head coach

Things obviously didn't go the way Mullen hoped at Florida, but he's one of the biggest names in the coaching market. Maybe a step down to focus solely on offense is just what he needs.

Despite a poor showing on the field that yielded a 6-6 overall record and a 2-6 record against SEC opponents, the Gators had the No. 12-ranked total offense per NCAA.com, averaging 471 total yards per game.

Mullen also has a great track record working with quarterbacks including Alex Smith at Utah, Dak Prescott at Mississippi State and Tim Tebow during his previous time in Gainesville.

Brennan Marion-Pittsburgh Wide Receivers Coach

Pittsburgh is about to play for an ACC title in a horrendous year for the conference, but the Panthers boast the No. 6 passing offense in the country at 356.7 yards per game. Jordan Addison leads the team with 85 catches for nearly 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns, which is pretty impressive.

This might be a long shot seeing that he's just 34 years old, but maybe that's what the program needs after seeing such predictable play calling. Marrion would also be coming from a team that knows how to put up a lot of points, averaging 42.8 per game during the 2021 season.

Matt Mumme- Nevada Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

This name may not have the pop you'd expect for a job like Oregon, but hear me out.

Nevada has the No. 4 passing offense in the country at 365.8 yards per game. The team finished the regular season at 8-4 overall and 5-3 in Mountain West play, but Carson Strong was a major success story for this team.

The guy threw for 4,175 yards and 36 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. It couldn't hurt to have the playcaller also working with the quarterbacks and that position will be a major focus for the Ducks heading into next season.

I could see some concern in the area of recruiting coming from a low profile school, but you need to bring in a solid name and I think Mumme would be great.

Jeff Lebby-Ole Miss Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

Ole Miss has had one of the most effective and fun to watch offenses this season. Who knows, if Cristobal heads to Miami, maybe the Ducks take a shot at Kiffin to be the next head coach.

But it's hard to watch what the Rebels have done with Matt Corral and not be excited. The passing attack speaks for itself and Jerrion Ealy has been one of the better running backs in the SEC.

This year's Oregon offense was very vanilla and bringing in a guy like Lebby would drum up some excitement and add another name with experience working with quarterbacks.

Right now Oregon's picture at quarterback next season is very uncertain and unclear. Ty Thompson is the name everyone's talking about, but he hardly has any experience. Case in point, you need someone who can coach up Thomspon or whoever is tabbed QB1.

Lebby was very effective at UCF as well prior to coming to Oxford. The success of the Knights' offense was one of the main reasons they created so much buzz nationally.

You may also like:

Mario Cristobal addresses reports linking him to Miami

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE