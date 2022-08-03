Oregon's offense has the potential to be one of the best in the country.

That's nothing new to fans and those around the program. The Ducks have recruited at a near elite level in recent recruiting cycles, but they haven't been able to field an explosive and perhaps more importantly, a consistent offense.

That'll be a major priority for new offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham in year one.

Today we're previewing Oregon's passing attack. Let's start with the leaders of the offense.

As things stand prior to fall camp beginning on Friday, all signs are pointing to Bo Nix as the likely starter. He's got elite playmaking ability but sometimes gets himself into trouble trying to do too much. Even so, he's played the most snaps of anyone on the roster and has familiarity with Kenny Dillingham from their time together at Auburn.

As for Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield, they both look promising in different ways, but haven't gotten the game snaps they need to take their next steps. Thompson could well be the most physically gifted quarterback in the room, and Butterfield might be the best pure pocket passer of the bunch.

Lanning has not set a deadline for when he wants to name his starter.

Now for those that will be catching the ball, the Ducks have strong depth at wide receiver, tight end and running back.

There may not be a position group I'm more excited about than the wide receivers in 2022. While Junior Adams is doing a great job adding talent since his arrival, Bryan McClendon really loaded up that room before his departure.

Now, players like Troy Franklin, Dont'e Thornton and Kris Hutson all return looking to make a big impact. Franklin has shown some of the most reliable hands on the team after appearing in all 14 games as freshman.

Thornton is quickly becoming one of the most imposing pass catchers at 6'5" with blazing speed, and he's determined to play a more physical brand of football. Hutson came on strong down the line when the wheels started to fall off prior to Cristobal's departure and should be a versatile weapon.

Other players worth noting that return in 2022 are Seven McGee and Isaah Crocker. McGee was moved from running back to wideout to shore up depth late last season and was one of three wide receivers (Thornton, Cota) to turn in 100+ yard receiving performances in the spring game.

He's an explosive play waiting to happen and should allow Dillingham to move him all over the field and do some damage in the return game. Crocker should be a great leader in this overall young group and is looking to break out after coming to Eugene in 2018.

The Ducks also added Chase Cota from UCLA, who looks to be a chain mover on third down, Kyler Kasper, a freak athlete who reclassified to 2022, as well as deep threat Caleb Chapman who transferred from Texas A&M. Justius Lowe also adds some strong athleticism to a group that also features high school All-American Isaiah Brevard.

How about the tight ends?

Terrance Ferguson and Moliki Matavao project to lead the room after seeing a bulk of the playing time as true freshmen in 2021. Ferguson is probably the more athletic pass catcher of the two, but don't discount Matavao's big play ability. He caught the game-sealing touchdown against Ohio State.

Patrick Herbert is oozing potential and ready to make an impact after being banged up since his arrival and Cam McCormick looks to stamp his college career with one final strong season.

As for the running backs in the passing game, that remains a bit of a question mark. Mainly because we didn't see Byron Cardwell catch too many passes last season. Sean Dollars missed all of last year but projects to be a great receiving option out of the backfield after being a top all-purpose back in high school.

Noah Whittington, Mar'Keise Irving and Jordan James are all new faces that join the mix, with Whittington and Irving being the more proven of the trio after shining at Western Kentucky and Minnesota respectively in 2021.

