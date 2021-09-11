Halftime Thoughts: No. 12 Oregon Leads No. 3 Ohio State 14-7

September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Halftime Thoughts: No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 3 Ohio State

The Ducks are up 14-7  on the Buckeyes at the half.
Author:

Wow. What a first half of football in Columbus. 

I think a lot of Oregon fans didn't think it would be this close after we learned that Kayvon Thibodeaux and Justin Flowe would not be playing in this one. 

Oregon's offense looks like a completely different machine compared to what we saw against Fresno State. Anthony Brown has played a strong first half of football, leading the offense with confidence, pushing the ball down the field, and even lowering his shoulder to get the first down. 

The offensive line has done a great job limiting Ohio State's pass rush to give Brown time to operate, and has helped the offense rack up 102 yards on the ground. We saw a lot of true freshmen spring into action including Troy Franklin who came up with a couple of nice catches, even through contact. 

CJ Verdell has looked great and I love the play calling that I've seen from Moorhead, as both of the touchdown runs were pretty open and fairly easy to walk in. We've seen some more of the creativity that we were missing in the Fresno State game. 

Keith Brown has looked good so far as he's filling in for the injured Justin Flowe. There haven't been a ton of explosive or broken plays allowed on defense, aside from the touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson, which was a complete mess. The Ducks have also gotten creative with personnel, bringing in DJ Johnson for some reps on defensive end on top of his regular tight end duties. Jeffrey Bassa switched his number to 33 and has gotten some run at linebacker.

The Ducks are bringing the physicality and hanging with Ohio State in almost every facet of the game. Tom Snee has had some great punts for the Ducks and helped ease the burden on the defense. Verone McKinley has been playing a phenomenal game, coming up with two big pass breakups on third down on two separate drives. He also striped the ball out on a return, but Ohio State was able to ultimately get ahold of it. 

Defensively, the Ducks were having a tough time getting set and adjusting to Ohio State's tempo but locked back in the latter half of the second quarter. Noah Sewell has been playing like a man possessed and came up with a huge fourth down stop against a short run play. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Anthony Brown Ohio State
Play
Football

Halftime Thoughts: No. 12 Oregon Leads No. 3 Ohio State 14-7

Checking in at the half from Columbus.

Keith Brown Fall Camp
Play
Football

Keith Brown Starting at Inside Linebacker vs. Ohio State

The Ducks turn to another freshman in place of the injured Justin Flowe.

KT Flowe Split
Play
Football

REPORT: Thibodeaux and Flowe Out vs. Ohio State

The Ducks will be without some of their top players against the Buckeyes.

The Ducks will get the ball back to start the second half and will look to get some points on the board to hang on to their momentum. 

More from Ducks Digest

LIVE UPDATES: No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 3 Ohio State from Columbus

Thibodeaux and Flowe out vs. Ohio State

Gameday central: Everything you need to know about Oregon vs. Ohio State

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

More Ducks

Anthony Brown Ohio State
Football

Halftime Thoughts: No. 12 Oregon Leads No. 3 Ohio State 14-7

Keith Brown Fall Camp
Football

Keith Brown Starting at Inside Linebacker vs. Ohio State

KT Flowe Split
Football

REPORT: Thibodeaux and Flowe Out vs. Ohio State

Live updates Oregon vs. Ohio State
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Noah Sewell Celebration
Football

Gameday Central: No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Ohio State Defensive Front
Football

Ohio State Defensive Players to Watch vs. Oregon

cj-verdell-vs-fresno-state-bulldogs
Football

Oregon Offensive Players to Watch vs. Ohio State

oregon-vs-ohio-state-betting-odds
Football

No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 3 Ohio State Betting Odds