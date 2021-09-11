Gameday Central: No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 3 Ohio State
It's finally here! It's gameday in Columbus!
While week 1 was entertaining, week 2 has produced some great storylines to monitor heading into one of the most highly-anticipated Oregon games in recent memory.
The latest on injuries, coach breakdowns, opponent previews---we have it all covered on Ducks Digest. Here's everything you need to know ahead of No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 3 Ohio State all in one place. We'll also have a live updates story posted leading up to kickoff so make sure to keep an eye out for that.
Dinged up Ducks
We have been working to give you the most recent news about Oregon's health and availability. The Ducks will be without at least one veteran starter on defense while we track the availability of star defender Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Dru Mathis to Miss Game vs. Ohio State
Kayvon Thibodeaux Still "Day-by-day"
Oregon secondary getting a boost
The Ducks see helpful returns to their secondary in Jamal Hill and DJ James. The two defensive backs were unavailable against Fresno State, but are ready to go against the Buckeyes.
James and Hill Available Against Ohio State
Bennett Williams and Jamal Hill Slated to Share Time Against Ohio State
New Threads for week 2
The Ducks released their uniforms for the week, including a helmet that was never shown in the offseason. It has the potential to be one of their best combos for the entire year. Check out the new helmet and the rest of the uniform.
Oregon Releases Uniform Combo for Ohio State
Keys to the Game
Once again, we have gone over the keys to win the game on both sides of the ball. In these stories we go over what we think is most crucial for Oregon to pull off the big upset.
Oregon Offensive Players to Watch
Oregon Offense
This week we walked through all the offensive adjustments Oregon plans to make. We covered everything from the constant confidence in Anthony Brown, to the decision to rotate linemen, as well as the importance of explosive plays.
Oregon Needs Explosive Plays to Hang With Ohio State
Pittman Remains Confident in Anthony Brown
Cristobal Defends Rotating Offensive Linemen
Uncertain Secondary for the Buckeyes
The Buckeyes are combating injuries to their secondary that could make it easier for Oregon to move the ball through the air Saturday.
Buckeyes Face Uncertainty in Secondary vs. Oregon
Defending the Buckeyes
The Ducks are going to have a lot of trouble defending veteran Ohio State wide receivers. They're also preparing for freshman C.J. Stroud who was explosive in his debut. We walk you through how Oregon aims to stop these dynamic players.
Can Oregon Slow Down Ohio State's Elite Wide Receivers?
Ducks Preparing to Face Dynamic QB C.J. Stroud
Oregon Honors
Who played well in week one? A couple of Ducks were given awards for their first performances of the season. Justin Flowe won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, and Brandon Dorlus made PFF Team of the Week.
Flowe Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
Brandon Dorlus Named to PFF Team of the Week
