Gameday Central: No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 3 Ohio State

All the top stories from the week leading up to the Ducks' battle against the Buckeyes.

It's finally here! It's gameday in Columbus!

While week 1 was entertaining, week 2 has produced some great storylines to monitor heading into one of the most highly-anticipated Oregon games in recent memory.

The latest on injuries, coach breakdowns, opponent previews---we have it all covered on Ducks Digest. Here's everything you need to know ahead of No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 3 Ohio State all in one place. We'll also have a live updates story posted leading up to kickoff so make sure to keep an eye out for that.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Ohio State

Looking for where can tune into the game and get live updates? Ducks Digest has you covered with where you can watch or listen to the matchup and get all the latest information.

How to Watch and Get Updates for Oregon vs. Ohio State

Dinged up Ducks

We have been working to give you the most recent news about Oregon's health and availability. The Ducks will be without at least one veteran starter on defense while we track the availability of star defender Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Dru Mathis to Miss Game vs. Ohio State

Kayvon Thibodeaux Still "Day-by-day"

Organizational Chart

With another week comes another organizational chart. There are some changes to note from the first game and you can find them here.

Oregon Releases Week 2 Organizational Chart for Ohio State

Oregon secondary getting a boost

The Ducks see helpful returns to their secondary in Jamal Hill and DJ James. The two defensive backs were unavailable against Fresno State, but are ready to go against the Buckeyes.

James and Hill Available Against Ohio State

Bennett Williams and Jamal Hill Slated to Share Time Against Ohio State

New Threads for week 2

The Ducks released their uniforms for the week, including a helmet that was never shown in the offseason. It has the potential to be one of their best combos for the entire year. Check out the new helmet and the rest of the uniform.

Oregon Releases Uniform Combo for Ohio State

Score Predictions

Once again, we all got together and made our predictions, this time for the week 2 game against Ohio State. See who we picked to win and how it plays out.

Roundtable: Predicting No. 12 Oregon @ No. 3 Ohio State

Keys to the Game

Once again, we have gone over the keys to win the game on both sides of the ball. In these stories we go over what we think is most crucial for Oregon to pull off the big upset.

Keys to the Game: Defense

Keys to the Game: Offense

Players to Watch

We have picked our most important players for the game on both teams. We talk about why these players are the ones to watch and how they can change the game

Oregon Offensive Players to Watch

Oregon Defensive Players to Watch

Ohio State Offensive Players to Watch

Ohio State Defensive Players to Watch

Oregon Offense

This week we walked through all the offensive adjustments Oregon plans to make. We covered everything from the constant confidence in Anthony Brown, to the decision to rotate linemen, as well as the importance of explosive plays.

Oregon Needs Explosive Plays to Hang With Ohio State

Pittman Remains Confident in Anthony Brown

Cristobal Defends Rotating Offensive Linemen

Uncertain Secondary for the Buckeyes

The Buckeyes are combating injuries to their secondary that could make it easier for Oregon to move the ball through the air Saturday.

Buckeyes Face Uncertainty in Secondary vs. Oregon

Defending the Buckeyes

The Ducks are going to have a lot of trouble defending veteran Ohio State wide receivers. They're also preparing for freshman C.J. Stroud who was explosive in his debut. We walk you through how Oregon aims to stop these dynamic players.

Can Oregon Slow Down Ohio State's Elite Wide Receivers?

Ducks Preparing to Face Dynamic QB C.J. Stroud

Preview Podcast

We have another great episode of our podcast for this week. In this episode, Max Torres and Buckeyes Now publisher Brendan Gulick previewed the game between the Ducks and the Buckeyes.

PODCAST: Previewing No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Oregon Honors

Who played well in week one? A couple of Ducks were given awards for their first performances of the season. Justin Flowe won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, and Brandon Dorlus made PFF Team of the Week.

Flowe Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Brandon Dorlus Named to PFF Team of the Week

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE