Five Biggest Winners and Losers From Oregon’s Season-Altering Loss to Illinois

A 21-10 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini makes it highly unlikely for the Oregon Ducks to reach their preseason aspirations of bringing home the program’s first-ever national championship. A team that entered the 2026 season as a national championship contender and ranked No. 2 in the nation is now 4-3, with its path to the College Football Playoff becoming increasingly slim.

Oregon had chances to take control and even carried a 10-7 lead into halftime, but the offense unraveled as the game went on. The Ducks were shut out over the final two quarters, struggled to sustain drives and repeatedly put themselves behind the chains, converting just 4 of 15 third-down attempts. Costly mistakes, including ball security issues and stalled scoring opportunities, kept Oregon from creating any momentum in a game it could not afford to let slip away.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) passes the ball during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Oregon’s offense continued to stall, Illinois did exactly the opposite. Illinois coach Bret Bielema’s squad controlled the pace by leaning on a physical rushing attack that piled up 225 yards on the ground, wearing down the Ducks’ defense throughout the second half.

Illinois running back Aidan Laughery’s 75-yard touchdown run proved to be the back-breaking play, turning a one-possession game into a signature victory for the Fighting Illini while leaving Oregon searching for answers with its championship hopes fading.

Losers:

1. Oregon’s Run Defense

Oregon’s inability to stop Illinois on the ground was one of the biggest reasons the Ducks left with a loss. The Fighting Illini consistently wore down Oregon’s defense throughout the afternoon.

Illinois finished with 225 rushing yards on 58 team plays, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. The Illini also controlled possession for more than 30 minutes, putting additional pressure on an Oregon offense that struggled to sustain drives after halftime.

Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s pass rush had its moments, but the defense could not make enough stops against the run to keep the Ducks in control. Allowing Illinois to average nearly six yards per carry made it difficult to get off the field and gave the Fighting Illini the opportunity to control the game late.

2. Offensive Coordinator Drew Mehringer, Red Zone Offense

Oregon’s offensive struggles after halftime were just as costly as its issues defensively. The Ducks moved the ball through the air at times, but they could not consistently turn those opportunities into points and ultimately finished with just 10 points in the loss.

Kicker Gage Hurych finished 1-for-4 on field-goal attempts and missed three kicks that could have helped the Ducks stay within striking distance. In a game decided by 11 points, leaving those opportunities on the field proved costly.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore hauls in a reception as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon also struggled to find any offensive rhythm in the second half. The Ducks opened the third quarter with consecutive three-and-outs, which gave Illinois additional opportunities to control possession while putting more pressure on an already struggling defense.

Oregon’s lack of available receivers certainly played a role, but the Ducks still needed to find ways to generate points. Instead, they were shut out in the second half, allowing Illinois to protect its lead without needing to produce a particularly explosive offensive performance of its own.

3. Oregon’s College Football Playoff Aspirations

Oregon entered the season with expectations of competing for a national championship, but the loss to Illinois makes that path significantly more difficult. Only one team in the era of the 12-team CFP has made the postseason with three losses: Alabama in 2025.

With the expanded 12-team playoff field, Oregon still has opportunities to strengthen its résumé. The problem is that every additional loss reduces the Ducks’ margin for error, especially when competing against teams with stronger records and more convincing wins.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks' loss as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The remaining schedule becomes increasingly important, and Oregon will need a much more complete performance to get its season back on track. Even if the Ducks win out, the postseason is far from guaranteed.

Winners:

1. Teitum Tuioti

Despite Oregon’s struggles against the run, Teitum Tuioti gave the Ducks a defensive bright spot with his performance against Illinois.

The defensive lineman finished with 2.5 sacks, consistently putting pressure on the Illinois backfield and disrupting the passing game. His ability to get into the backfield helped Oregon generate negative plays and force several punts early in the contest.

While the Ducks struggled to contain Illinois’ rushing attack, Tuioti showed why the pass rush remains one of the defense’s strengths. He was able to create pressure without Oregon needing to consistently send additional defenders, giving the Ducks opportunities to disrupt Illinois’ offensive rhythm.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) warms up before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei also contributed to Oregon’s efforts up front, helping the defensive line generate pressure even as the unit struggled to contain the run.

Tuioti’s performance was particularly encouraging because Oregon needed its defense to create momentum while the offense struggled to score. His 2.5 sacks provided some of the most impactful individual production for the Ducks, even if the overall defensive performance was not enough to secure a win.

The challenge moving forward will be finding a way to pair that pass-rushing production with more consistent run defense. Tuioti proved he can make plays behind the line of scrimmage, but Oregon needs the entire defensive front to deliver a more complete performance.

2. Oregon’s Wide Receiver Depth

Oregon’s passing game was one of the few encouraging aspects of the loss, especially considering the circumstances surrounding the receiving corps.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) walks on the field after a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks entered the matchup without four of their top five primary wide receivers. Evan Stewart remained unavailable for a second consecutive game, while Jeremiah McClellan, Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton were also out. Starting quarterback Dante Moore missed his third straight game, leaving Raiola to lead an offense without much of its usual firepower.

Despite those absences, Oregon managed 246 passing yards. True freshman Dakorien Moore led the way with nine receptions for 70 yards, while tight end Jamari Johnson added seven catches for 69 yards.

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