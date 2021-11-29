Skip to main content
    November 29, 2021
    Five Takeaways From Oregon's Win over Oregon State to Clinch the Pac-12 North

    Oregon takes down rival Beavers, setting up rematch vs. Utah in Pac-12 Championship.
    Oregon beat their in-state rival Oregon State 38-29 to win the Pac-12 North for the second time in the past three seasons. There were many great performers in this one for Oregon in a game that was in Oregon’s control from the very start. 

    Here are five takeaways from the rivalry victory.

    1. Devon Williams is an elite wide receiver

    Devon Williams, the “former Oregon State Beaver” came up big for the Ducks in this game. Oregon had yet to have a 100-yard receiver in a game this season until Williams’ first half. 

    He's really stepped up in the absence of Mycah Pittman, Johnny Johnson III and Jaylen Redd. He's clearly Oregon’s number one receiver and is a major matchup problem for any team moving forward.

    2. Oregon's defense recovers from poor performance vs. Utah

    Oregon did end up allowing 29 points, but the defense improved in some key areas that were lacking against Utah. Even without Noah Sewell in the second half, the Ducks only allowed the run-heavy Beavers to rush for 85 yards the entire game.

    Oregon State has an elite offensive line and not only did the Ducks win the battle in the trenches, they also got hits on the quarterback throughout. This is something that will need to continue next week against the Utes.

    3. Ducks get back to their ground game 

    Meanwhile, Oregon got back to their identity offensively that was sorely lacking vs Utah. Oregon rushed for 231 yards against the Beavers, led by Travis Dye with 99 yards and two touchdowns. 

    Anthony Brown added 83 yards himself, and Byron Cardwell also had 43 yards on just six carries. An incredible performance from the offensive line gave Oregon open running lanes all night long. 

    Utah will prove to be a tougher test once again, but it’s good for Oregon to get back in the rhythm of running the football going into the Pac-12 Championship game.

    4. Third down defense better, still room to improve

    One of the prime defensive issues coming into this week was getting off the field on third down. Last week the Utes were 11-for-14 on third down. This week, the Beavers were 4-for-10 on third (and 2-2 on 4th down). 

    While better, Oregon would assuredly like to improve on these numbers even more in a game as big as the one next week vs. the Utes. Mykael Wright and Noah Sewell will hopefully be back next week and that will also help a significant amount.

    5. One win away from the Rose Bowl

    Oregon has won the Pac-12 North, has a date with Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game, and is one win away from a Rose Bowl. All of those things are great accomplishments for this team, and should not be undersold. 

    There's a lot to dissect from the loss against Utah that still feels fresh, but Oregon will assuredly be out for blood and hungry for revenge on the team that ended their hopes at a College Football Playoff.

