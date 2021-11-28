What Mario Cristobal Said After Beating Oregon State, Clinching Pac-12 North

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks defeated the Oregon State Beavers 38-29 on Saturday to clinch the Pac-12 North crown for the third consecutive season. Mario Cristobal improved to 22-1 in his tenure at Autzen Stadium, earning his third straight undefeated season at home, winning 19 straight in front of the Oregon faithful.

Here's what he had to say after taking care of business against their in-state rivals.

Opening statement:

"Really proud and excited for our guys. It’s an excited locker room because coming into this game we had to earn every single play. We had to earn the victory against a good football team with a lot of good football players after a rough week. We had to regroup quickly and get right to work and start fast and do a good job up front and control the line of scrimmage. We jumped out strong. Credit to them, obviously, they fought and played really well. They made some plays and made it a little tighter in the second half but all in all I’m just proud of our guys for taking control of the game in the most critical moments and earning the opportunity to play a 13th game."

On the team’s resolve this week:

"Well it was a rough plane ride back last week. We talked about it earlier in the week. When you go through something like that, you have to look in the mirror and you have to dig deep and regroup quickly. Our team leadership did a good job with that. I thought the coaching staff did a great job with that as well. The scheme was good. The adjustments were good. Guys played at a high level. They made the decision to have 11 guys play as one, played with great effort, executed at a high level and finished knowing that you’re going to have to earn it knowing that these rivalry games are - you’re never out of it. Whether you’re leading or behind you’re never out of it and you see it. You see it all over the country and you saw it on our field today. Really good job by the football team and a lot to build off of, the momentum to build off of that. We have a couple injuries. I don’t think there is anything too bad, nothing too serious. I think all the guys checked out fairly well in the initial check that I did. But certainly I’ll get any extra information on that to you ASAP."

On Anthony Brown's performance today and this week:

"Well, I mean, I think it speaks for itself. He ran the ball 14 times for 83 yards and a touchdown, 23-for-28 throwing with 275 yards, 2 touchdowns. Showed tremendous command, tremendous leadership, resolve, resiliency. He had a strong week of practice. The gameplan was pretty extensive because [Oregon State] is pretty complicated on defense with what they do with their stunts, their blitzes, their stems - which we were told when they stem like that they were going to call a penalty, they didn’t - but anyway with all the stuff they do we made sure we gave Anthony our very best. We were 10-for-13 on third downs if I’m not mistaken. Just a great performance by a great team leader."

On play of Devon Williams and Kris Hutson, especially with the loss of other receivers this season:

"Yeah, they stepped up big time. They were targeted 16 times today, and I think 13 times they came up with it. Devon with a monster play early in the game. On a play that was a little improvised there with Anthony [Brown] getting out of the pocket, finding him, then launching it down the field. Some big plays by Kris, on critical third downs, particularly that last one that put us up by three scores. I think it was a third and eight or something of that nature, and still getting better and still having room for improvement, but they are just hungry. Coach [Bryan McClendon] has done a great job with those guys, they get after it. They are diligent, they are hungry, they are driven and they see so much room for improvement. The fact that this offense can keep getting better and better it was a really good performance today by those guys, and a lot to build off of."

On offensive line getting in rhythm this week:

"Well, it starts with getting your feet in the ground and fitting and moving your feet, and playing with a flat back. We did a much better job this week than we did last week. I have got to give credit to the outfit that we played last week. They were really good, really good up front. The guys this week, too. I believe that the last two games Oregon State had held their opponents to 10 points and 14 points. Arizona State has had a great rushing attack, and they really shut theirs down. So, it really was a challenge. When you face a team that moves from four down to the off-front, that brings all of that stuff - it is like Star Wars, man it comes from everywhere - and you have got to make sure that your identifications are good, your tracks are good and then you have got to react. You have got to react, you have got to move your feet and fit it the right way so. Credit to the guys up front on the offense. Credit to the front seven on defense as well. They did a nice job at forcing some very short drives by them and allowing us to get up 24-3, because that changed what they had to do. They had to play out of character to a certain extent - and they were good at it. They threw the ball all over the yard today. So, certainly, that combination led to us getting in a position where we could control the game."

On what he learned about his team today:

"Well, we always knew that this means a lot to them, and it always has to mean more to you. It always does. It has to show in the way you play, because just being upset or being angry at a performance - a poor performance - what does that do? Nothing. You have got to take that energy and pour it into betterment, into your teammates, into challenging and confronting and demanding and holding each other accountable. I mean, that is what football and life is all about. We did that. It was hard, it was a hard deal. And just like we earned this one, we earned our situation last week as an organization. But, we put that behind us, got to work right away, and it paid off - it paid off in a big-time way. I am really proud of these guys and I am looking forward to getting back to work right away. It is a short week with an opportunity next Friday."

On what the rivalry win means to him, especially after last year’s loss:

"Well, it was big. I mean, last year, that was a rough one. You know, coming off that field and in the fashion that it was won, again, a back-and-forth battle, but they found a way to win. We found a way not to win. You know, we had to change that by the way we played, by the way we executed. Things got a little bit heated there at the end. You wish it doesn’t because that’s not part of the game, man. You know, it’s just frustrations leaking out. We’re all responsible, both sides. You know, can’t let that stuff happen, but this game is really important and we— you know, you saw a lot of talk today and throughout the week on rivalry week, and how teams, when they play in rivalry week, they carry the support of all those that wore the “O” or whatever respective logo they play for. They carry that with them, and when you do, you’re playing for a lot more than just the guys in the locker room. You know, and I think the ones that understand that, the important of rivalries, well, I think that’s why it carries that extra energy, and you can focus on getting your guys ready for the game by executing and digging deep in a game plan and fundamentals and technique. But the other stuff carries you over, pushes you over the top, and I think we felt that today. We want to make our guys proud."

On enjoying the win with his family:

"You want to enjoy it with everybody. You know, the boys, you know, the family, Jessica hadn’t had a chance to be out on the field all year, you know. I want to celebrate with the players. I like congratulating each and every person in the organization right after a game, right after a victory. And I want to chuck the ball around with them a little bit. You know, they’re the best. They’re actually sitting here watching me, probably critiquing everything I’m saying, you know. You don’t get to see them much, so really appreciate the opportunity to just throw a couple deep passes out there in Autzen. Maybe they’re recruitable in a couple years."

On gameplan to limit Oregon State on the ground and ability to execute in run defense:

"Well, you had to stop the run, I mean they had been running through people relentlessly. They coach and execute the wide zone better than anybody in the country, in my opinion, they really do. And when they get it rolling, they’re hard to stop, their play action passes, boots and wags, your shots off of that, you know, they do the old Peyton Manning roll pass and whatnot, and throw scissors, and throw thumb, and all those things are difficult to stop because you overplay the run and you’re off by half the step. You know, their two tight ends, both Teagan (Quitoriano) and Luke (Musgrave), those guys can roll. And they get behind you, you compliment them with some really fast and explosive wide receivers, they can— if you’re on your heels, it’s a problem. So we had to do a really good job on offense, control the ball, putting together sustained drives. And then, playing well at the line of scrimmage. You know, third down was a problem last week. Primarily because first and second down were a problem, and that’s always the case, right? Third and manageable, third and short, numbers are always higher for the opponent, as we look at it from a defensive standpoint. Those are some things to take into account. But, you guys saw, you guys know your stuff, so that was a big part of it."

On ability to create explosive plays on the ground against Oregon State's defense:

"We finished better, we called a really good game. We created angles, created leverage, and created seams about running our feet through contact. Because sometimes when it’s muddy like that and there’s big piles, just keep moving your feet sometimes those guys open up a little bit wider and it's harder to fit for a linebacker that is scraping. You have a box and fits rules on defense depending on what type of coverage you're playing behind it and when you move your feet as an offensive line to fit it, you move guys, it makes a harder fit. And that's where those creases opened up and gave us a chance."

On being efficient and productive offensively:

"I think they're a really good operation and they've, especially the last two weeks, played really, really well and we needed to play well on offense. We had put together prior to last week, in the previous four weeks, we put together some good football. So we need to bounce back and put that together and I think we did. And I think our guys in there - talking to them - they realize we need to get back to work right away. And we’re on in. The coaches, they're finished grading in about half an hour or so."

"I have my boys here with me. I have to very quickly hop on a plane and see my mom. Keep her in your prayers - she got pretty sick pretty quickly, and I gotta go see her. But I should touch back here by 4 p.m. tomorrow. I just wanted to make sure I got out there. So, that’ll be a touch and go for me, while I work, of course, the entire time. And the staff is already finishing up grading this one so we can hop on the next one. Because we have one less day than our opponent now. They played yesterday. We didn’t play until today. We have one less day and we’re going to use every single second that we are allowed to use, so it starts with that. Good day for the Ducks. We can build off this. We earned ourselves the opportunity next week, and we are looking forward to the opportunity."

