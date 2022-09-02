Last year Oregon's defense became a bend don't break unit, and that won't get it done against Georgia on Saturday or for the 2022 season.

Georgia's roster features a lot of returning talent, and we're going to discuss some of the players you should keep your eye on in this game.

Stetson Bennett-Quarterback

Bennett may not be the most physically imposing or gifted quarterback, but the former walk-on silenced a lot of critics when he led the Bulldogs to their first national championship under Kirby Smart.

Make no mistake about it, Bennett is a skilled quarterback that has the confidence to make big plays and this offense has the weapons to be a very explosive unit on Saturday. Throw in his added experience as a vet and he could definitely hurt Oregon in this game.

Brock Bowers/the tight end room

We've been talking about Bowers all week long and we had to throw him in here for this one. Although, you could basically throw the entire position in here, as Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert will be two other mismatches for the Ducks on defense.

I've always been a fan of the versatility that comes with the tight end position, after all I played it in high school for two short years. There may not be a better collection of tight ends that demonstrate that point than the one in Athens.

The Ducks may have to get creative to contain this big playmaking trio, utilizing a blend of linebackers and defensive backs.

Kenny McIntosh-Running Back

Georgia's top two rushers from their championship season are gone, with Zamir White and James Cook both now in the NFL.

That makes Kenny McIntosh the lead back alongside Kendal Milton in a very talented backfield. Despite a limited role, McIntosh made the most of his opportunities in 2021, averaging 5.7 yards a pop.

We know the Bulldogs like to establish the run, so he's definitely going to be a factor on Saturday.

Adonai Mitchell-Wide Receiver

After losing Jermaine Burton to the transfer portal, Mitchell is one of the team's most experienced wide receivers. He recorded 426 yards and four touchdowns on 29 catches last year.

He started in 12 of Georgia's games last season and even hauled in a crucial touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the national championship last year against Alabama. Expect him to be a main contributor for the Bulldogs in Todd Monken's offense.

Tate Ratledge-Offensive line

Georgia lost two players to the NFL draft from the offensive line last year, but they still return a strong group.

Ratledge is one of the main names to know along this offensive line, and it looks like he's on pace to return for the season opener after suffering a season-ending foot injury last year.

He'll likely man one of the two guard spots for the Bulldogs and help them establish the run in this game.

