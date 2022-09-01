The Oregon Ducks are in the final stages of preparation ahead of their huge opening matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Ducks will hold their final practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene Thursday morning. All that's left is to make it to the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta in time for kickoff on Saturday.

Much has been said about Georgia's defense -- and for good reason. Kirby Smart's first championship team last season sent eight defensive starters to the NFL, and still boasts one of the best units in the loaded SEC.

But Oregon's defensive coaches, led by Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi, are inheriting some serious talent as well. Here's who to look out for on Oregon's defense against Georgia.

1. Justin Flowe-Inside Linebacker

Justin Flowe has been back to 100% this fall camp after suffering a season-ending injury in 2021 and being limited in spring. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Justin Flowe is a must-watch football player, even when just in practice.

After playing just two games in his first two injury-mired seasons, the new coaching staff said they had to hold Flowe back from getting back into full practice too soon.

But Flowe has now been a full participant in practices, and you can tell how excited he is to get back on the field. He told reporters last week that he feels "so healthy" and is bursting at the seams for the real deal.

On the field, Flowe is a play wrecker from the inside linebacker position. An insanely athletic player that can bring the boom like no other. The Ducks will need his energy and physicality to slow down an offense determined to be more explosive this season.

2. Christian Gonzalez-Cornerback

Christian Gonzalez projects to be Oregon's top cornerback to start the 2022 season. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

When Lanning was assembling his coaching staff, adding former Colorado cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin to the same position was seen as a strong move.

A few weeks later, after Martin convinced Colorado's top corner Christian Gonzalez to follow him to Eugene, it became an ingenious move.

The Ducks lost a lot of defensive back talent when Verone McKinley III and Mykael Wright declared for the NFL Draft after last season. But Gonzalez slots right in as the top corner on a team that was looking for someone to cover the opponent's top receiver each week.

Martin has talked a lot about training his defensive backs to be able to play multiple positions during fall practice -- but that doesn't seem to be the case with Gonzalez. He's locked in to the top CB spot, and will get a test right away against Georgia.

3. Brandon Dorlus-Defensive Line

Brandon Dorlus is Oregon's most versatile defensive lineman and has steadily progressed throughout his college career. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Brandon Dorlus may be the unsung hero of Oregon's defense. He earned AP Pac-12 All-Conference first-team honors last season, holding down a defensive line often without stars Kayvon Thibodeaux and Popo Aumavae.

And it didn't take long for the new coaching staff to notice Dorlus' talent and work ethic.

"He's worked for it, and I think he's got definitely tunnel vision focus on what he wants to do this season," Tosh Lupoi said. "I know his sights are set on some really big goals, and I think that's our job along with him to really understand the importance of attacking that on a daily basis."

Noah Sewell is the Duck generating the most NFL Draft buzz. But keep your eyes on Dorlus this season, and don't be surprised if his name is called on the first day of next year's draft.

4. Trikweze Bridges-Cornerback

Trikweze Bridges came to Oregon as a safety and has developed into a do-it-all defense back. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Coming to Eugene as a four-star safety prospect from Lanett, Alabama, Trikweze Bridges has had an unorthodox route to starting at Oregon.

In his first seasons, strong defensive backs like McKinley and Jevon Holland kept Bridges off the field. With Coach Martin in the mix, Bridges has now become the image of cross-training and being able to play wherever the team needs.

Bridges has both the skills and the mentality needed to fill this role for Oregon.

"Corner safety, nickel, quarterback if I have to. Wherever the coaches feel I'm best at, but right now it's corner." Bridges said during fall camp when discussing his position.

He will likely be the second cornerback opposite Gonzalez, but be ready to see Bridges making plays all across the secondary.

5. Noah Sewell-Inside Linebacker

Noah Sewell has shined as the leader of Oregon's defense since the moment he arrived in Eugene. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

The face of the Oregon Ducks, on either side of the ball, is Noah Sewell. Players on the team look to him for leadership, he supports his teammates at every turn -- and he's one hell of a football player.

This is a huge game for Sewell, who will be hoping to leave Eugene after his third season and be a top pick in the NFL Draft next spring. And plenty of scouts will be watching him under a microscope on Saturday.

Sewell is a prolific rusher from the linebacker position. But, Georgia has one of the strongest tight end rooms in recent memory this season.

Sewell will have to balance rushing the passer, stopping the run, and dropping back into pass coverage if the Ducks want a chance against the reigning champs.

