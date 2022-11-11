Get Your Tickets to Oregon's Nov. 12 Game vs. Washington

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) return home to Eugene to face the No. 25 Washington Huskies (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) in week 11.

Oregon won its most recent game 49-10 over the Colorado Buffaloes on the road in Boulder. Washington won its last game 24-21 over the Oregon State Beavers at home in Seattle.

These are two of the best teams the Pac-12 has to offer, and interestingly enough, both teams are led by new head coaches in Dan Lanning and Kalen DeBoer.

This rivalry matchup is Washington's super bowl, but for Oregon it's just the first game in a tough three-game stretch to close out the regular season in hopes of reaching the Pac-12 title game.

The Ducks are favored by 13 points, but this could turn into a shootout with two explosive offenses and two middle of the road defenses.

Kickoff: Saturday November 12, 2022 | 4:10 pm PT | Autzen Stadium (Eugene, OR)

Get in: cheapest tickets starting at: $53/each

Maximum get-in price: $893/each

Average ticket price: $247.92/each

Futures cost for Pac-12 championship tickets

-Upper level sidelines: $70/each

-Lower level end zone: $60/each

-Lower level sidelines: $100/each

