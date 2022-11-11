Jordan Anderson Previews Oregon Visit

Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan wide receiver Jordan Anderson has been having a strong junior season with the Rams ahead of their CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoff game against Cypress Friday night.

After that game he'll hop on a plane and head to Eugene to visit Oregon for this weekend's game against Washington.

Ducks Digest stopped by Millikan to check in on Anderson for the latest in his recruitment earlier this week.

Anderson has been very vocal about his interest in the Ducks and this weekend's visit will give him a chance to see two of his top schools duke it out on the field.

"I want to see a really good game between Washington and Oregon," he said of why he's taking the trip. "Those are two good passing teams, they're both in my top 11. so it's good to watch two teams that's in my top 11 battle it out."

Kenny Dillingham's offense has been the talk of college football. A big reason for their success has been the play of wideouts like Troy Franklin, who have helped the Ducks score more than 40 points in eight straight games and average 520.6 yards of offense.

"I love the offense. Coach (Junior) Adams told me it was gonna be a great thing to watch this season," Anderson said, discussing what he's seen from the Ducks this season. "Bo Nix has been putting on a show, bringing the offense back to where it's supposed to be. I've been loving watching every game of Oregon, just seeing them going crazy like they have."

Aside from the offense, it's the people running the program that have grabbed his attention.

"The relationships," he said. "I love my relationships with Coach (Junior) Adams, Coach (Dan) Lanning, Coach (Rashad) Wadood and Coach Coby (Sayaah)."

The versatile wideout has been to Eugene plenty of times, so what's he looking forward to on this trip?

"The offense. I want to see what the offense does against a good defense like Washington. Washington hasn't given up that many points, so it's just gonna be a good thing to watch."

Aside from his upcoming trip to Oregon, Anderson is looking to get back out to SEC country along with some other schools.

"Tennessee, Georgia, Utah," he said of other trips he'd like to take. "Pretty much everybody in my top 11 and probably more when schools reach out."

Having just recently cut down his options he doesn't have any leaders, but the Ducks are definitely near the top.

"I wouldn't say there are any leaders, but there's always people on top and they're one of them."

The Southern California standout doesn't have a set commitment date, but he is eying a window of sorts for a decision.

"I did say on my little sister's birthday February 14 Valentine's Day, but if I'm not ready I won't do it and I'll just take my time."

Anderson outlined what's most important to him as a recruit.

"How they treat me and my family of course," he said. "The offense, where I would fit in the offense. When we go in position meetings, how we breaking down the film, telling me what I would do in this offense."

What kind of an offense does he see himself in?

"(A) Fast-paced offense, no-huddle offense. Let's get on the ball, let's let our receivers do the job."

