How to Watch, Get Live Updates for Oregon Ducks vs. Eastern Washington Eagles
The Oregon Ducks return to Eugene this week for their 2022 home opener at Autzen Stadium against the Eastern Washington Eagles.
Oregon hopes to bounce back after a 49-3 blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs to begin the season and the Dan Lanning era. The good news for Ducks fans is that the competition only gets easier after facing the defending national champions.
Even so, the coaching staff isn't going to take anything for granted and is focused on defending a pass-happy and talented Eastern Washington team this week.
Here's all the info you need to know to tune into Oregon's game this week.
When: Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 5:30 p.m. PT
Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, OR)
TV: Pac-12 Network
Broadcast crew: Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst)
Stream: FuboTV (start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)
Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) } Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)
Live updates: Follow Max Torres, Mark Wang on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on Ducks Digest on gameday
