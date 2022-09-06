The Oregon Ducks return to Eugene this week for their 2022 home opener at Autzen Stadium against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Oregon hopes to bounce back after a 49-3 blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs to begin the season and the Dan Lanning era. The good news for Ducks fans is that the competition only gets easier after facing the defending national champions.

Even so, the coaching staff isn't going to take anything for granted and is focused on defending a pass-happy and talented Eastern Washington team this week.

Here's all the info you need to know to tune into Oregon's game this week.

When: Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, OR)

TV: Pac-12 Network

Broadcast crew: Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst)

Stream: FuboTV (start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) } Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

Live updates: Follow Max Torres, Mark Wang on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on Ducks Digest on gameday

READ MORE: Ducks lose all-conference DL to injury for 2022 season

WATCH: Dan Lanning Eastern Washington week press conference

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE