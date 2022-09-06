Skip to main content

How to Watch, Get Live Updates for Oregon Ducks vs. Eastern Washington Eagles

Dan Lanning and the Ducks hope to right the ship with a tune up game against one of the better teams in the FCS.
The Oregon Ducks return to Eugene this week for their 2022 home opener at Autzen Stadium against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Oregon hopes to bounce back after a 49-3 blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs to begin the season and the Dan Lanning era. The good news for Ducks fans is that the competition only gets easier after facing the defending national champions. 

Even so, the coaching staff isn't going to take anything for granted and is focused on defending a pass-happy and talented Eastern Washington team this week.

Here's all the info you need to know to tune into Oregon's game this week.

When: Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, OR)

TV: Pac-12 Network

Broadcast crew: Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst)

Stream: FuboTV (start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

Dan Lanning Georgia 2
Play
Football

WATCH: Lanning Gives Final Georgia Review, Turns Page to Eastern Washington

Oregon's head coach is ready to get back to work ahead of the home opener.

Ducks Digest
Popo Aumave Cal
Play
Football

Oregon DL Popo Aumavae to Miss 2022 Season With Foot Injury

Aumavae has been a crucial part of the Ducks' defense.

Ducks Digest
Ladd McConkey Extension
Play
Football

Torres' Take: What's Next for Oregon After Losing to Georgia?

The Ducks opened the 2022 season with a brutal loss in Atlanta.

Ducks Digest

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) } Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

Live updates: Follow Max Torres, Mark Wang on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on Ducks Digest on gameday

READ MORE: Ducks lose all-conference DL to injury for 2022 season

WATCH: Dan Lanning Eastern Washington week press conference

