The No. 12 Oregon Ducks will play in a Pac-12 After Dark match for the second week in a row, this time on the road against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Ducks are now 4-1 on the season after winning their fourth straight game against Stanford 45-27 in Autzen Stadium last week. The Wildcats stand at 3-2, and are also coming off a win, besting Colorado 43-20 in week 5.

It's been 11 years since Oregon has won in Tucson, but head coach Dan Lanning is looking to end that streak.

Find all the relevant broadcast information for this week's contest below.

RELATED: Oregon LB Justin Flowe 'Trending in the right direction' Ahead of Arizona

What: No. 12 Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats

When: Saturday October 8, 2022 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: Arizona Stadium (Tucson, AZ)

TV: Pac-12 Network

Broadcast crew: Ted Robinson (Play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (Analyst)

Stream: FuboTV (start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) } Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

Live updates: Follow our live updates story posted on Ducks Digest.

It should be an offensive showdown in the desert. Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura is fresh off a six-touchdown performance, and he has some serious weapons to throw to in Jacob Cowling, Dorian Singer, and Tetairoa McMillan. On the other side, Oregon is one of just six teams in the nation to have a top-20 rushing offense and defense.

The Ducks are looking to make it five straight wins before heading into their bye week.

Join the Community

Follow Graham on Twitter: @grahammetzker

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE