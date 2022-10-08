Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen and Stream Oregon vs. Arizona

How to tune into Oregon Football's big game in Tucson on Saturday night.

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks will play in a Pac-12 After Dark match for the second week in a row, this time on the road against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Ducks are now 4-1 on the season after winning their fourth straight game against Stanford 45-27 in Autzen Stadium last week. The Wildcats stand at 3-2, and are also coming off a win, besting Colorado 43-20 in week 5.

It's been 11 years since Oregon has won in Tucson, but head coach Dan Lanning is looking to end that streak. 

Find all the relevant broadcast information for this week's contest below.

RELATED: Oregon LB Justin Flowe 'Trending in the right direction' Ahead of Arizona

What: No. 12 Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats

When: Saturday October 8, 2022 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: Arizona Stadium (Tucson, AZ)

TV: Pac-12 Network

Broadcast crew: Ted Robinson (Play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (Analyst)

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Bryce Boulton Oregon Visit Klemm
Play
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Bryce Boulton Commits to Oregon

The Ducks have landed their first offensive line commit in the 2023 cycle.

Ducks Digest
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: Previewing No. 12 Oregon vs Arizona

The Ducks aim for another win heading into their bye week.

Ducks Digest
Arizona Team Celebration
Play
Football

Oregon vs. Arizona Score Predictions

How will this week's game shake out?

Ducks Digest

Stream: FuboTV (start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) } Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

Live updates: Follow our live updates story posted on Ducks Digest.

It should be an offensive showdown in the desert. Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura is fresh off a six-touchdown performance, and he has some serious weapons to throw to in Jacob Cowling, Dorian Singer, and Tetairoa McMillan. On the other side, Oregon is one of just six teams in the nation to have a top-20 rushing offense and defense.

The Ducks are looking to make it five straight wins before heading into their bye week.

Join the Community

Follow Graham on Twitter: @grahammetzker

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (2)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks
Arizona Wildcats
Arizona Wildcats

More Ducks

Bryce Boulton Oregon Visit Klemm
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Bryce Boulton Commits to Oregon

By Max Torres
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Previewing No. 12 Oregon vs Arizona

By Josh Parker
Arizona Team Celebration
Football

Oregon vs. Arizona Score Predictions

By Max Torres
Bo Nix Oregon Uniform
Football

LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniform Combination for Arizona

By Josh Parker
Dante Dowdell Oregon Throne 1
Recruiting

Oregon Lands at No. 13 in Updated SI All-American Recruiting Rankings

By Josh Parker
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Setting the Stage for No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona

By Max Torres
Jayden de Laura Colorado
Football

Oregon's Defense Faces Latest Test in Explosive Arizona Offense

By Mark Wang
Bucky Irving Stanford Breaking Tackle
Football

VIDEO: Bucky Irving on Strong Start to Season, Arizona Wildcats

By Josh Parker