Oregon has been without one of its top linebackers in two of its five games this season.

After missing all but one game in 2021 due to a season-ending injury suffered against Fresno State, redshirt freshman Justin Flowe was ruled out just before kickoff in last week's game against Stanford. He also missed the week 3 game against the BYU Cougars, two games the Ducks won in commanding fashion.

On Monday night Dan Lanning provided what seems to be an encouraging update on Flowe's availability for Oregon's next game against the Arizona Wildcats this week in Tucson.

"I think things are trending in the right direction for Justin," Lanning told reporters when asked about Flowe being available this week.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound backer has logged 19 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry in his three appearances this season.

So far the Ducks have rotated in a number of players at linebacker including Jeffrey Bassa, Keith Brown, Jackson LaDuke, and veteran Noah Sewell. Last week against Stanford, Sewell was sent on more blitzes than we've become used to, likely because the team was without sack leader DJ Johnson for the first half.

Flowe's availability against Arizona is certainly a story to track, as the Wildcats boast one of the more potent offenses in the Pac-12, averaging 476 yards of offense and 32 points per game.

