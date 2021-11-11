No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch No. 3 Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars

    Here's all the info you need to catch Oregon's game against the Cougs on Saturday.
    No. 3 Oregon is back at home this week in what's sure to be an entertaining matchup against the Washington State Cougars. Both teams are coming off wins, with the Ducks beating the Washington Huskies 26-16 last week in Seattle and the Cougars beating the Arizona State Sun Devils 34-21 in Tempe before enjoying a bye the previous week.

    When: Saturday November 13, 2021 Approx. 7:35 p.m. 

    Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

    TV: ESPN

    Stream: Fubo TV

    Broadcast crew: Dave Flemming (Play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (Analyst), Stormy Buonantony (Sideline)

    Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

    Live updates: Follow Max Torres and Ally Osborne on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on gameday 

