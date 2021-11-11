How to Watch No. 3 Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars
No. 3 Oregon is back at home this week in what's sure to be an entertaining matchup against the Washington State Cougars. Both teams are coming off wins, with the Ducks beating the Washington Huskies 26-16 last week in Seattle and the Cougars beating the Arizona State Sun Devils 34-21 in Tempe before enjoying a bye the previous week.
When: Saturday November 13, 2021 Approx. 7:35 p.m.
Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)
TV: ESPN
Stream: Fubo TV
Broadcast crew: Dave Flemming (Play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (Analyst), Stormy Buonantony (Sideline)
Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State: How to Watch, Get Live Updates
All the info you need to catch the Ducks in action Saturday
ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State
Rolling out our final score predictions for this week's game
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Updates and Team Notes Ahead of WSU
The Ducks are ready to welcome a red-hot Cougars team to Autzen on Saturday
Live updates: Follow Max Torres and Ally Osborne on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on gameday
More from Ducks Digest
ROUNDTABLE: Predicting the final score of No. 3 Oregon vs. WSU
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE