No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

Here's all the info you need to catch Oregon's game against the Cougs on Saturday.

No. 3 Oregon is back at home this week in what's sure to be an entertaining matchup against the Washington State Cougars. Both teams are coming off wins, with the Ducks beating the Washington Huskies 26-16 last week in Seattle and the Cougars beating the Arizona State Sun Devils 34-21 in Tempe before enjoying a bye the previous week.

When: Saturday November 13, 2021 Approx. 7:35 p.m.

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo TV

Broadcast crew: Dave Flemming (Play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (Analyst), Stormy Buonantony (Sideline)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Live updates: Follow Max Torres and Ally Osborne on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on gameday

More from Ducks Digest

ROUNDTABLE: Predicting the final score of No. 3 Oregon vs. WSU

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE