How to Watch, Get Live Updates From Oregon's Spring Game

The Ducks conclude spring football with their annual spring game.

The Oregon Ducks are set for a busy Saturday. Day three of the NFL Draft continues through the remaining rounds and the Ducks are likely to see more players selected.

While that goes on, Mario Cristobal and his team will take the field in Oregon's spring football game.

Here's what you need to know to make sure you don't miss out on the action.

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

When: Saturday May 1, 2021 2 p.m. PST

TV: Pac-12 Network

TV Crew: Former Oregon Defensive Coordinator Nick Allioti and former Ducks wide receiver Jordan Kent. Mario Cristobal is expected to be interviewed throughout the game.

Stream: Sling, Fubo

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Live updates: Follow @mtorressports on Twitter, and Live Game Thread on Ducks Digest.

